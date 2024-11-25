Tuyển Kinh doanh hoá chất Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh hoá chất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1.Finding New Client

Conduct market research to identify potential clients and market segments.

Proactively prospect and generate leads through various channels, including cold calling, networking events, and referrals.

Develop and maintain relationships with potential clients to expand the customer base.

2. Sales Account Management

Manage and nurture relationships with existing clients, ensuring their needs are met and exceeded.

Act as the primary point of contact for client inquiries, orders, and issues resolution.

Work closely with clients to understand their requirements and propose suitable flooring solutions.

Negotiate contracts, pricing, and terms to maximize profitability and customer satisfaction.

3. Interdepartmental Collaboration

Collaborate with the service team to address customer inquiries, resolve issues, and ensure exceptional service delivery.

Liaise with the manufacturing team to ensure timely production and delivery of orders, and to address any production-related issues.

Communicate client feedback and market insights to relevant departments to inform product development and improve overall customer experience.

4. Reporting and Analysis

Prepare regular sales reports, forecasts, and performance metrics to track progress against targets..

Analyze market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to identify opportunities and threats.

Provide timely updates and insights to management regarding sales performance and market developments.

5. Other tasks

Attend industry events, trade shows, and networking opportunities to promote company products and services.

Collaborate with marketing teams to develop promotional materials and campaigns to support sales efforts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or related field (Study abroad preferred).

Proven experience in sales management, preferably in the flooring or construction industry.

Fluent English in 4 skills

Knowledge in Import, export, distribution, construction materials industry

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in CRM software and Microsoft Office Suite.

Willingness to travel as needed

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual international business trips to key markets in US, EU and exhibitions in Asia

Base salary with high bonus potential UP TO 100 MILLIONS VNĐ

Dynamic international work environment

Flexible work schedule and remote work options

Shuttle car service provided for commuting convenience, with pick-up points in Hanoi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR

