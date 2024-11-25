Tuyển Kinh doanh hoá chất Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kinh doanh hoá chất Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR

Kinh doanh hoá chất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh hoá chất Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh hoá chất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1.Finding New Client
Conduct market research to identify potential clients and market segments.
Proactively prospect and generate leads through various channels, including cold calling, networking events, and referrals.
Develop and maintain relationships with potential clients to expand the customer base.
2. Sales Account Management
Manage and nurture relationships with existing clients, ensuring their needs are met and exceeded.
Act as the primary point of contact for client inquiries, orders, and issues resolution.
Work closely with clients to understand their requirements and propose suitable flooring solutions.
Negotiate contracts, pricing, and terms to maximize profitability and customer satisfaction.
3. Interdepartmental Collaboration
Collaborate with the service team to address customer inquiries, resolve issues, and ensure exceptional service delivery.
Liaise with the manufacturing team to ensure timely production and delivery of orders, and to address any production-related issues.
Communicate client feedback and market insights to relevant departments to inform product development and improve overall customer experience.
4. Reporting and Analysis
Prepare regular sales reports, forecasts, and performance metrics to track progress against targets..
Analyze market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to identify opportunities and threats.
Provide timely updates and insights to management regarding sales performance and market developments.
5. Other tasks
Attend industry events, trade shows, and networking opportunities to promote company products and services.
Collaborate with marketing teams to develop promotional materials and campaigns to support sales efforts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or related field (Study abroad preferred).
Proven experience in sales management, preferably in the flooring or construction industry.
Fluent English in 4 skills
Knowledge in Import, export, distribution, construction materials industry
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in CRM software and Microsoft Office Suite.
Willingness to travel as needed

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual international business trips to key markets in US, EU and exhibitions in Asia
Base salary with high bonus potential UP TO 100 MILLIONS VNĐ
Dynamic international work environment
Flexible work schedule and remote work options
Shuttle car service provided for commuting convenience, with pick-up points in Hanoi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR

Công Ty Cổ Phần NEOFLOOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô CN4.1 KCN MP Đình Vũ, KKT Đình Vũ – Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

