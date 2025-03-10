Tuyển System Engineer 69 Sports Marketing Company Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 17 - 2 USD

We are looking for talented and motivated System Engineer to join our team. The ideals candidates should have strong technical skills, problem-solving abilities and a willingness to work in a dynamic environment.

* Deploy various application services and daily operations to ensure service availability and stability.

* Monitor business systems on a daily basis, handle problems quickly, and record incident reports to ensure smooth operations and emergency readiness.

* Perform system patching, disaster recovery, data backup, and storage management to ensure system security and recoverability.

* Assist in the development and improvement of deployment and maintenance processes to improve service quality and efficiency.

* Manage and maintain servers, databases, web services, and other systems in development and test environments.

* Build and continuously optimize operating systems and monitoring, including simple modifications to web pages and statistical data integration.