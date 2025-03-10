Tuyển System Engineer 69 Sports Marketing Company Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 17 - 2 USD

69 Sports Marketing Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
System Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại 69 Sports Marketing Company Limited

Mức lương
17 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Quốc tế

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 17 - 2 USD

We are looking for talented and motivated System Engineer to join our team. The ideals candidates should have strong technical skills, problem-solving abilities and a willingness to work in a dynamic environment.
* Deploy various application services and daily operations to ensure service availability and stability.
* Monitor business systems on a daily basis, handle problems quickly, and record incident reports to ensure smooth operations and emergency readiness.
* Perform system patching, disaster recovery, data backup, and storage management to ensure system security and recoverability.
* Assist in the development and improvement of deployment and maintenance processes to improve service quality and efficiency.
* Manage and maintain servers, databases, web services, and other systems in development and test environments.
* Build and continuously optimize operating systems and monitoring, including simple modifications to web pages and statistical data integration.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

69 Sports Marketing Company Limited

69 Sports Marketing Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 6th, PLS Building, 366 Nguyen Trai, Ward 8, District 5, HCMC, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

