Tuyển System Engineer 69 Sports Marketing Company Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 17 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại 69 Sports Marketing Company Limited
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 17 - 2 USD
We are looking for talented and motivated System Engineer to join our team. The ideals candidates should have strong technical skills, problem-solving abilities and a willingness to work in a dynamic environment.
* Deploy various application services and daily operations to ensure service availability and stability.
* Monitor business systems on a daily basis, handle problems quickly, and record incident reports to ensure smooth operations and emergency readiness.
* Perform system patching, disaster recovery, data backup, and storage management to ensure system security and recoverability.
* Assist in the development and improvement of deployment and maintenance processes to improve service quality and efficiency.
* Manage and maintain servers, databases, web services, and other systems in development and test environments.
* Build and continuously optimize operating systems and monitoring, including simple modifications to web pages and statistical data integration.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
