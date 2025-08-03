Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
- Hà Nội: Tòa PVI, Số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Operation Knox Drive service:
- Walkthrough Jira: (Overview system & Process) Jira:
Release, work steps
One Call work Process
Regular work Process, Documenting
- Daily tasks: Checking, reporting, treatment unclosed system event
Create detailed analysis reports on causes and actions
Investigate the root cause and suggest the solution
- System Monitoring:
Collaboration with infra team to handling system incident
Resource usage monitoring (Disk/CPU/Memory)
Request and check resource installation
Request resource installation plan and review
- Middleware Management:
Middleware installation and upgrade
Managing installation and upgrade guide
Middleware operation (Performance/Issue handling)
- Database Management: MariaDB/MySQL AWS Aurora/RDS/Keyspace, Elasticsearch
Handling DB work for application release
Database installation and upgrade
Database administration (Performance/Issue handling, Backup/Recovery, Schema)
- Service Management: Deep understanding about relationship between DB value and Application function/ configuration
Investigate the workflow of application
Troubleshooting application issue by tracing DB work/value and log
- Application Installation Management
Application installation and patch
Managing installation and patch guide
Application Build/Deploy management
Application docker image Build/Deploy management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- More than 6 years for Database Management: MariaDB/MySQL AWS Aurora/RDS/Keyspace, Elasticsearch
- DB optimization: query, indexing, redundant data minizization, ORM, …
- DB backup/recovery/troubleshooting
- AWS services (ACL, ELB, EKS, IAM, EC2, SG, S3...)
+ Monitorings: Zabbix, Grafana, Pinpoint, …or similar tools
+ Logging: ELK, …
- Automation tools: Jenkin, Ansible, Bash script, Python
+ Middleware application: RabbitMQ, Kafka, Flume, Redis …
+ Web server (Apache,…) and Web application server (Tomcat, …)
- Issue troubleshooting
- Operation, System monitoring, Database Management.
- Kubernetes, Docker container
- CI/CD
- Linux/Windows operating experience
- A high sense of organization, responsibility, and a supportive and proactive attitude
- Strong logical and troubleshooting skills in operation
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- 100% salary during 2-month probation
- Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period
- 3 times bonus per year
- 5 working days per week with flexible check-in
- Health check once per year
- Health care insurance package
- Attractive training budget for each employee per year for personal training & Premium Udemy Online Learning Account
- Oversea training opportunities
- Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training, …
- Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9.... (in cash)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI