Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa PVI, Số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer

Operation Knox Drive service:

- Walkthrough Jira: (Overview system & Process) Jira:

Release, work steps

One Call work Process

Regular work Process, Documenting

- Daily tasks: Checking, reporting, treatment unclosed system event

Create detailed analysis reports on causes and actions

Investigate the root cause and suggest the solution

- System Monitoring:

Collaboration with infra team to handling system incident

Resource usage monitoring (Disk/CPU/Memory)

Request and check resource installation

Request resource installation plan and review

- Middleware Management:

Middleware installation and upgrade

Managing installation and upgrade guide

Middleware operation (Performance/Issue handling)

- Database Management: MariaDB/MySQL AWS Aurora/RDS/Keyspace, Elasticsearch

Handling DB work for application release

Database installation and upgrade

Database administration (Performance/Issue handling, Backup/Recovery, Schema)

- Service Management: Deep understanding about relationship between DB value and Application function/ configuration

Investigate the workflow of application

Troubleshooting application issue by tracing DB work/value and log

- Application Installation Management

Application installation and patch

Managing installation and patch guide

Application Build/Deploy management

Application docker image Build/Deploy management.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- University degree

- More than 6 years for Database Management: MariaDB/MySQL AWS Aurora/RDS/Keyspace, Elasticsearch

- DB optimization: query, indexing, redundant data minizization, ORM, …

- DB backup/recovery/troubleshooting

- AWS services (ACL, ELB, EKS, IAM, EC2, SG, S3...)

+ Monitorings: Zabbix, Grafana, Pinpoint, …or similar tools

+ Logging: ELK, …

- Automation tools: Jenkin, Ansible, Bash script, Python

+ Middleware application: RabbitMQ, Kafka, Flume, Redis …

+ Web server (Apache,…) and Web application server (Tomcat, …)

- Issue troubleshooting

- Operation, System monitoring, Database Management.

- Kubernetes, Docker container

- CI/CD

- Linux/Windows operating experience

- A high sense of organization, responsibility, and a supportive and proactive attitude

- Strong logical and troubleshooting skills in operation

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Negotiable salary

- 100% salary during 2-month probation

- Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period

- 3 times bonus per year

- 5 working days per week with flexible check-in

- Health check once per year

- Health care insurance package

- Attractive training budget for each employee per year for personal training & Premium Udemy Online Learning Account

- Oversea training opportunities

- Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training, …

- Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9.... (in cash)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

