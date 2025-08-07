Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General position description

Operations Automation Control System Engineer principal task is to design electrical and/or pneumatic system for equipment. Create technical documentations in form of diagrams for electrical circuits or pneumatic systems. Create PLC and HMI codes enable machines/tools to meet defined process requirements. Applying a general work standard and programing principles in terms of structure quality and esthetic established by Industrial Engineering department in Poland. Adjusting, debugging and troubleshooting hardware or software to ensure a successful validation within conditions defined by process description documentation. Support Industrial engineering in Poland in collecting information required regarding available equipment.

Carry on with described duties ensuring good cooperation and collaboration between team members from other disciplines

1. Specific activities:

• Create, modify and upgrade technical documentation (electrical and pneumatic diagrams),

• Create, modify, troubleshoot and update PLC and HMI codes,

• Perform electrical measurements,

• Create and review list of equipment to be ordered

• Ensure a good cooperation with other engineers and departments,