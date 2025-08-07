Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sonion Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/09/2025
Sonion Vietnam

System Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Sonion Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sonion Vietnam

- Manufacturing

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General position description
Operations Automation Control System Engineer principal task is to design electrical and/or pneumatic system for equipment. Create technical documentations in form of diagrams for electrical circuits or pneumatic systems. Create PLC and HMI codes enable machines/tools to meet defined process requirements. Applying a general work standard and programing principles in terms of structure quality and esthetic established by Industrial Engineering department in Poland. Adjusting, debugging and troubleshooting hardware or software to ensure a successful validation within conditions defined by process description documentation. Support Industrial engineering in Poland in collecting information required regarding available equipment.
Carry on with described duties ensuring good cooperation and collaboration between team members from other disciplines
1. Specific activities:
• Create, modify and upgrade technical documentation (electrical and pneumatic diagrams),
• Create, modify, troubleshoot and update PLC and HMI codes,
• Perform electrical measurements,
• Create and review list of equipment to be ordered
• Ensure a good cooperation with other engineers and departments,

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Sonion Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sonion Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sonion Vietnam

Sonion Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô I3-9, Khu Công Nghệ Cao, P. Tân Phú, Tp. Thủ Đức, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

