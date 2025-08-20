Danh sách Công ty >

Avocado Va

25 - 99 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Avocado Va

Who We Are Avocado Virtual Assistant Vietnam is a trusted provider of premium virtual staffing and business support solutions, dedicated to helping organizations across the globe streamline operations, enhance productivity, and focus on growth. As part of the Avocado VA Group, we leverage our extensive experience in remote work management and talent development to deliver reliable, scalable support for clients in a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, insurance, healthcare, real estate, and professional services. Our Mission To empower businesses by providing highly skilled virtual assistants and tailored business solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable success. Our Vision To be the leading virtual assistant service provider in Vietnam, known for exceptional talent, operational excellence, and meaningful partnerships that create lasting value for clients worldwide.

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD

Avocado Va Avocado Va

Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 485 - 571 USD Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

