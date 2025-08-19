Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Avocado Va
- Hồ Chí Minh: 243B – 243C, Đồng Đen, Phường 10, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh 70000, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 485 - 571 USD
We are actively hiring top talents in Vietnam to join our fast-growing team of Call Center Agents! If you're 24-35 years old, fluent in English and Vietnamese, can work in the night shift, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have the right experience, we want to meet you!
Qualifications:
Must have call center experience (inbound or outbound)
Strong verbal and written Vietnamese-English communication skills
Comfortable handling CRM tools and softphone systems
Can confidently handle sales calls, lead follow-up, and customer queries
Detail-oriented, persuasive, and can multitask effectively
Amenable to working graveyard or shifting schedules
Key Responsibilities:
Handle customer inquiries via phone, email, or chat
Upsell or cross-sell services as needed
Maintain accurate records of customer interactions
Resolve issues with empathy and professionalism
Meet daily/weekly KPIs set by the client
Với Mức Lương 485 - 571 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Avocado Va Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avocado Va
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI