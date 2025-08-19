Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD

We are actively hiring top talents in Vietnam to join our fast-growing team of Call Center Agents! If you're 24-35 years old, fluent in English and Vietnamese, can work in the night shift, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have the right experience, we want to meet you!

Qualifications:

Must have call center experience (inbound or outbound)

Strong verbal and written Vietnamese-English communication skills

Comfortable handling CRM tools and softphone systems

Can confidently handle sales calls, lead follow-up, and customer queries

Detail-oriented, persuasive, and can multitask effectively

Amenable to working graveyard or shifting schedules

Key Responsibilities:

Handle customer inquiries via phone, email, or chat

Upsell or cross-sell services as needed

Maintain accurate records of customer interactions

Resolve issues with empathy and professionalism

Meet daily/weekly KPIs set by the client