Hanoia was first established in 1997 in Binh Duong Province, near Saigon, in the historical lacquer village since the 14th century. Reigniting ancient techniques, the small team of craftsmen, together with a team of foreign designers, initially designed a trendy lacquered wood sandal for fashionista which became a large success in Europe for 3 seasons. In 2002, the team moved on to producing high-end accessory jewelry for some famous luxury houses in Europe and this cooperation still continues. Thriving on its unique know-how for quality lacquer and its sophisticated design featuring East meets West, Hanoia is now developing its own branded collections and looking at niche markets such as high-end souvenirs, trendy jewelry, luxury decorative objects and corporate gifts. With its two workshops in the North and in the South, Hanoia is recognized as one of the largest lacquer manufacturers in Vietnam conforming to the European REACH certificate of compliance (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals).

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

