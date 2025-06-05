Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Having the ability to research in Machine Learning and AI

Developing and deploying Machine Learning and AI models to solve specific business problems

Working with Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vision-Language Models (VLMs) to enhance reasoning capabilities and related applications

Analyzing and processing large datasets to create accurate predictive models

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into existing products and services

Monitoring and evaluating the performance of AI models, making necessary adjustments to improve efficiency

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working with Machine Learning tools and libraries such as PyTorch, Scikit-learn, etc

Understanding deeply AI concepts and techniques, including Transformers, Deep Learning, and Machine Learning

Using CI/CD tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, or similar platforms

Working with Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT, LLaMA

Applying techniques like hyperparameter tuning, model evaluation, and performance optimization to ensure high accuracy and efficiency

Fine-tuning pre-trained LLMs for specific tasks or domains

Programming proficiently in Python

Demonstrating strong logical thinking and reasoning ability

Working independently, including identifying and solving problems, and handling pressure effectively

Nice to have

Having experience as a Data Science, including working with SQL, database modeling, data cleaning, and development skills

Understanding Diffusion models and GANs

Working with platforms like Databricks and Apache Spark is a plus.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor...)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance, annual company trip,...

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

