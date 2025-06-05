Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
- Hà Nội: Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Having the ability to research in Machine Learning and AI
Developing and deploying Machine Learning and AI models to solve specific business problems
Working with Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vision-Language Models (VLMs) to enhance reasoning capabilities and related applications
Analyzing and processing large datasets to create accurate predictive models
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into existing products and services
Monitoring and evaluating the performance of AI models, making necessary adjustments to improve efficiency
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Understanding deeply AI concepts and techniques, including Transformers, Deep Learning, and Machine Learning
Using CI/CD tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, or similar platforms
Working with Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT, LLaMA
Applying techniques like hyperparameter tuning, model evaluation, and performance optimization to ensure high accuracy and efficiency
Fine-tuning pre-trained LLMs for specific tasks or domains
Programming proficiently in Python
Demonstrating strong logical thinking and reasoning ability
Working independently, including identifying and solving problems, and handling pressure effectively
Nice to have
Having experience as a Data Science, including working with SQL, database modeling, data cleaning, and development skills
Understanding Diffusion models and GANs
Working with platforms like Databricks and Apache Spark is a plus.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor...)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance, annual company trip,...
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
