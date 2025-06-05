Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/07/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

AI Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Having the ability to research in Machine Learning and AI
Developing and deploying Machine Learning and AI models to solve specific business problems
Working with Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vision-Language Models (VLMs) to enhance reasoning capabilities and related applications
Analyzing and processing large datasets to create accurate predictive models
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into existing products and services
Monitoring and evaluating the performance of AI models, making necessary adjustments to improve efficiency

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working with Machine Learning tools and libraries such as PyTorch, Scikit-learn, etc
Understanding deeply AI concepts and techniques, including Transformers, Deep Learning, and Machine Learning
Using CI/CD tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, or similar platforms
Working with Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT, LLaMA
Applying techniques like hyperparameter tuning, model evaluation, and performance optimization to ensure high accuracy and efficiency
Fine-tuning pre-trained LLMs for specific tasks or domains
Programming proficiently in Python
Demonstrating strong logical thinking and reasoning ability
Working independently, including identifying and solving problems, and handling pressure effectively
Nice to have
Having experience as a Data Science, including working with SQL, database modeling, data cleaning, and development skills
Understanding Diffusion models and GANs
Working with platforms like Databricks and Apache Spark is a plus.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor...)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance, annual company trip,...
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 362/19 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ai-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job361073
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển AI Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Viettel Software
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Vega Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Vega Corporation
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM
Tới 65 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,800 USD Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
1,000 - 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Hblab làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Hblab
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Tổng Công Ty Công Nghiệp Công Nghệ Cao Viettel (VHT) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 3,500 USD Tổng Công Ty Công Nghiệp Công Nghệ Cao Viettel (VHT)
1,200 - 3,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer MTV DATAX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu MTV DATAX COMPANY LIMITED
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
1,000 - 2,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH FOLINAS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FOLINAS
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NTQ Solution
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 70 Triệu TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company
15 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Saishunkan System Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD Saishunkan System Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tới 2,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 2,200 USD Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
700 - 2,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MOBIWORK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MOBIWORK VIỆT NAM
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm