Hộ Kinh Doanh Havi Beauty And Spa

10 - 24 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Havi Beauty And Spa

HAVI BEAUTY AND SPA DA NANG WE BLOSSOM YOUR BEAUTY At Havi Beauty & Spa Da Nang, we are committed to offering high-quality, safe, and people-centered products and services — all for the wellbeing, beauty, and inner balance of our clients. We strive to reshape perceptions around self-care, encouraging a more mindful and holistic approach to skin, body, and emotional wellness. Looking ahead, Havi aspires to become the leading destination in Da Nang for professional skincare treatments, therapeutic massage, and overall beauty and wellness care — a trusted brand for both local and international guests seeking a transformative experience.

Tin tuyển dụng Hộ Kinh Doanh Havi Beauty And Spa

Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Hộ Kinh Doanh Havi Beauty And Spa làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025

Đà Nẵng 9 - 11 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
86 Phan Tôn, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng

