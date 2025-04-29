Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Công ty TNHH Tinh Lợi 2, KCN Lai Vu, Kim Thành, Kim Thành, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conducting business requirement studies & map business process to system process;
Perform user training to end users;
Perform Online/Onsite Daily User Support to End Users;
Follow up on Issue Log.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Preferably degree in Computer Science or Information Technology;
Have good communication skills, a team player, able to foster team commitments;
Willing to travel within Vietnam on regular basis;
Able to travel oversea when necessary;
Good command of spoken and written English.

Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Receive 100% salary and participate in social insurance during the probation period;
13th-month salary;
Year-end bonus based on performance evaluation;
Training programs for soft skills and professional development;
14 days of annual leave;
Daily shuttle bus service;
Engaging and highly attractive job responsibilities;
Work in a dynamic, friendly, and modern environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi

Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: KCN Nam Sách, phường Ái Quốc, thành phố Hải Dương / KCN Lai vu, huyện Kim Thành, tỉnh Hải Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

