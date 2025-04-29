Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Dương: Công ty TNHH Tinh Lợi 2, KCN Lai Vu, Kim Thành, Kim Thành, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst

Conducting business requirement studies & map business process to system process;

Perform user training to end users;

Perform Online/Onsite Daily User Support to End Users;

Follow up on Issue Log.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Preferably degree in Computer Science or Information Technology;

Have good communication skills, a team player, able to foster team commitments;

Willing to travel within Vietnam on regular basis;

Able to travel oversea when necessary;

Good command of spoken and written English.

Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Receive 100% salary and participate in social insurance during the probation period;

13th-month salary;

Year-end bonus based on performance evaluation;

Training programs for soft skills and professional development;

14 days of annual leave;

Daily shuttle bus service;

Engaging and highly attractive job responsibilities;

Work in a dynamic, friendly, and modern environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi

