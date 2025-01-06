Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Startek làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 664 - 730 USD

Startek
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Startek

IT Helpdesk/IT support

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Startek

Mức lương
664 - 730 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Pusat Dagangan Dana 1, Jalan PJU 1A/46, 47301, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương 664 - 730 USD

• Provide non-voice customer support through email and chat platforms.
• Manage customer inquiries efficiently and effectively, addressing their needs and concerns.
• Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and transactions.
• Collaborate with team members to share knowledge and improve service delivery.
• Identify and escalate complex issues to appropriate teams when necessary.
• Utilize problem-solving skills to propose solutions and enhance customer satisfaction.
• Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures for customer service.
• Strive for continuous improvement in performance metrics and customer feedback.

Với Mức Lương 664 - 730 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Fresh graduate / applicants without customer service experience are welcomed to apply!
• Excellent typing skills with a high level of accuracy.
• Strong communication skills in Vietnamese and English, both written and verbal.
• Proven problem-solving abilities with a customer-centric approach.
• Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.
• Familiarity with customer service software and tools is a plus.
• Attention to detail and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.

Tại Startek Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Startek

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Startek

Startek

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

