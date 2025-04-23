Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MAIN PURPOSE OF ROLE

• Provides comprehensive administrative and office support to the Vaccine Business Unit

(BU) and NPIs department.

• Ensures the smooth operation of department activities, including support for sales

activities, NPI projects and contributes to the efficient execution of marketing plans and

strategies.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

• Be responsible for monitoring BU daily operational activities, consolidating sales and

marketing plan, tracking the status and progress of plan execution.

• Plan, coordinate, and monitor the schedule of BU activities and projects, including key

campaigns within the departments and cross-functional activities.

• Organize and arrange logistics for BU meetings; prepare documents and materials

required for BU meetings; take, distribute minutes of meetings and perform follow-up

actions when required.

• Coordinate and support BU department in sales & marketing daily reporting, on-

request reports, and data analysis.

• Document and file reports, meeting minutes, and materials to comply with SOP and