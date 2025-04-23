Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Abbott
- Hồ Chí Minh: Me Linh Point, 2 Ngo Duc Ke, Ben Nghe Ward
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
MAIN PURPOSE OF ROLE
• Provides comprehensive administrative and office support to the Vaccine Business Unit
(BU) and NPIs department.
• Ensures the smooth operation of department activities, including support for sales
activities, NPI projects and contributes to the efficient execution of marketing plans and
strategies.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
• Be responsible for monitoring BU daily operational activities, consolidating sales and
marketing plan, tracking the status and progress of plan execution.
• Plan, coordinate, and monitor the schedule of BU activities and projects, including key
campaigns within the departments and cross-functional activities.
• Organize and arrange logistics for BU meetings; prepare documents and materials
required for BU meetings; take, distribute minutes of meetings and perform follow-up
actions when required.
• Coordinate and support BU department in sales & marketing daily reporting, on-
request reports, and data analysis.
• Document and file reports, meeting minutes, and materials to comply with SOP and
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Abbott Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Abbott
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
