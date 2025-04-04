Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

IT Helpdesk/IT support

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD

About Automation Services @BOSCH
The Group is responsible for Automation Services incl. Workload Automation (UC4) and Release Automation (ARA).
We provide the highest standard in class automation and continuous deployment consulting & implementation on our highly available platforms with 24/7 support in all time zones.
Responsibilities:
• Development of Automation Job for SAP/Win/Linux/Cloud Platform
• Build, configure, and maintain UC4 workflows and schedules to meet business requirements.
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues with UC4 workflows and schedules, including investigating and resolving job failures.
• Monitor and optimize UC4 workflows and schedules to ensure that they are running efficiently and effectively.
• Document UC4 workflows and schedules, including their dependencies, to ensure that they are well understood and can be maintained over time.
• Provide technical support to end-users of UC4 workflows and schedules, answering questions and providing guidance as needed.
• Continuously evaluate and improve UC4 workflows and schedules, identifying opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Etown 2, 364 Cong Hoa street, ward 13, Tan Binh district, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

