Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support
About Automation Services @BOSCH
The Group is responsible for Automation Services incl. Workload Automation (UC4) and Release Automation (ARA).
We provide the highest standard in class automation and continuous deployment consulting & implementation on our highly available platforms with 24/7 support in all time zones.
Responsibilities:
• Development of Automation Job for SAP/Win/Linux/Cloud Platform
• Build, configure, and maintain UC4 workflows and schedules to meet business requirements.
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues with UC4 workflows and schedules, including investigating and resolving job failures.
• Monitor and optimize UC4 workflows and schedules to ensure that they are running efficiently and effectively.
• Document UC4 workflows and schedules, including their dependencies, to ensure that they are well understood and can be maintained over time.
• Provide technical support to end-users of UC4 workflows and schedules, answering questions and providing guidance as needed.
• Continuously evaluate and improve UC4 workflows and schedules, identifying opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Quyền Lợi
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
