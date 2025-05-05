Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/06/2025
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

IT Helpdesk/IT support

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 15th Floor, MB Building

- 21 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE:
JOB PURPOSE
- The primary role of the IT Security Solution job is to ensure that approved IT security policies, rules, and/or configurations are implemented across MBAL IT security systems and its Infrastructure.
- The role of this job is to ensure that all security and/or monitoring software, computers, firewalls, servers, devices, appliances, and related IT infrastructure are up to date and configured based on existing MBAL corporate security rules, standard policies, and procedures.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ensures appropriate MBAL systems and/or devices are properly configured, updated, and working appropriately to detect potential threats and security incidents.
- Oversees and monitors the system security operations (cyber and internal), such as user account management, network vulnerability scanning, virus database update/scanning, and other security measures (detailed below) are performed in accordance with existing MBAL standard policies and procedures:
+ Detection of anomalies, cyber threats, and fraudulent use of computers and computer systems;
+ Security electronic communication (email and social media);
+ Protection of personal data and privacy;
+ Secure IT development with regard to MBAL business applications

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 15th Floor, MB Building - 21 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-it-helpdesk-it-support-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job354562
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HANMIR
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH HANMIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HANMIR
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HANMIR
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH HANMIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HANMIR
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÓA DƯỢC QUỐC TẾ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÓA DƯỢC QUỐC TẾ HÀ NỘI
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Crossian
Tới 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIN HỌC VIỄN THÔNG VINAFORE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIN HỌC VIỄN THÔNG VINAFORE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH BLACK PEARL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BLACK PEARL VIỆT NAM
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 32 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam
Tới 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support NetNam Corp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NetNam Corp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty CP Tập đoàn Sen Tài Thu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty CP Tập đoàn Sen Tài Thu Việt Nam
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support NetNam Corp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NetNam Corp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Viện nghiên cứu và phát triển Sản phẩm thiên nhiên làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Viện nghiên cứu và phát triển Sản phẩm thiên nhiên
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POLE TO WIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POLE TO WIN VIỆT NAM
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
2.5 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty TNHH Dr.Joy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dr.Joy Việt Nam
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOSCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOSCO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 3 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company
Trên 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHO VẬN MIỀN NAM - SOTRANS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHO VẬN MIỀN NAM - SOTRANS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tới 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY TNHH DV CNTT TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DV CNTT TOÀN CẦU
2.5 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm