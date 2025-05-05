Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE:

- The primary role of the IT Security Solution job is to ensure that approved IT security policies, rules, and/or configurations are implemented across MBAL IT security systems and its Infrastructure.

- The role of this job is to ensure that all security and/or monitoring software, computers, firewalls, servers, devices, appliances, and related IT infrastructure are up to date and configured based on existing MBAL corporate security rules, standard policies, and procedures.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

- Ensures appropriate MBAL systems and/or devices are properly configured, updated, and working appropriately to detect potential threats and security incidents.

- Oversees and monitors the system security operations (cyber and internal), such as user account management, network vulnerability scanning, virus database update/scanning, and other security measures (detailed below) are performed in accordance with existing MBAL standard policies and procedures:

+ Detection of anomalies, cyber threats, and fraudulent use of computers and computer systems;

+ Security electronic communication (email and social media);

+ Protection of personal data and privacy;

+ Secure IT development with regard to MBAL business applications