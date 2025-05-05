Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
- Hà Nội: 15th Floor, MB Building
- 21 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB PURPOSE:
JOB PURPOSE
- The primary role of the IT Security Solution job is to ensure that approved IT security policies, rules, and/or configurations are implemented across MBAL IT security systems and its Infrastructure.
- The role of this job is to ensure that all security and/or monitoring software, computers, firewalls, servers, devices, appliances, and related IT infrastructure are up to date and configured based on existing MBAL corporate security rules, standard policies, and procedures.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ensures appropriate MBAL systems and/or devices are properly configured, updated, and working appropriately to detect potential threats and security incidents.
- Oversees and monitors the system security operations (cyber and internal), such as user account management, network vulnerability scanning, virus database update/scanning, and other security measures (detailed below) are performed in accordance with existing MBAL standard policies and procedures:
+ Detection of anomalies, cyber threats, and fraudulent use of computers and computer systems;
+ Security electronic communication (email and social media);
+ Protection of personal data and privacy;
+ Secure IT development with regard to MBAL business applications
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI