Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Metasource làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập 2,000 - 2,500 USD

We are a British-owned company specializing in the manufacture of toys across Asia. We are currently seeking an experienced Quality Control (QC) Manager to ensure that quality standards that consistently met across vendor factories.

This role includes overseeing quality assurance and control processes, conducting audits, managing a dedicated QA/QC team, and collaborating with production and sourcing teams. The position is crucial in maintaining product integrity and compliance with international standards.

• Location: Tiền Giang based, with daily factory visits required

• Report to: Country Manager

• Schedule: Full-time (Monday to Friday)

Key Responsibilities

• Develop, implement, and oversee quality control processes, ensuring compliance with company standards and industry regulations across all production stages.

• Carry out in-line inspections, ensuring that products meet company standards from all production sections, including components, assembly, and final packing.

• Manage and lead a team of quality inspectors, providing training, support, and guidance on quality standards, inspection techniques, and issue resolution.

• Conduct regular inspections, and audits of quality control processes at the factory, including in-line inspections, random checks, and final product inspections, ensuring adherence to standards and specifications.