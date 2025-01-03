Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 1,100 - 1,300 USD

Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 1,100 - 1,300 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Navigos Search

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,100 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Tĩnh: Ha Tinh, Vietnam, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương 1,100 - 1,300 USD

Purpose:
Assist the Key Account Manager in providing technical support, supervising refractory installations, and ensuring efficient performance of BOF and Ladle operations. Help develop the company’s business related to refractory materials and HPDQ mechanisms, ensuring production plans and HSE standards are met at optimal cost.
Key Responsibilities:
• HSE Compliance: Follow safety standards, manage PPE usage, conduct daily tool box meetings, and ensure adherence to global safety standards.
• Production Control: Monitor daily work to meet customer production plans with quality and cost efficiency, oversee installation practices, maintain equipment, and suggest process improvements.
• Technical Support: Collect data on refractory performance and incidents, update SOPs/SWIs for site work, and provide technical input to other departments.
• Subcontractor Management: Ensure subcontractors comply with safety standards and train operators/installers as needed.
• Material and Equipment Management: Track inventory, ensure efficient use of materials and spare parts, and monitor equipment performance for smooth operations.

Với Mức Lương 1,100 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

