Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 1,100 - 1,300 USD

Purpose:

Assist the Key Account Manager in providing technical support, supervising refractory installations, and ensuring efficient performance of BOF and Ladle operations. Help develop the company’s business related to refractory materials and HPDQ mechanisms, ensuring production plans and HSE standards are met at optimal cost.

Key Responsibilities:

• HSE Compliance: Follow safety standards, manage PPE usage, conduct daily tool box meetings, and ensure adherence to global safety standards.

• Production Control: Monitor daily work to meet customer production plans with quality and cost efficiency, oversee installation practices, maintain equipment, and suggest process improvements.

• Technical Support: Collect data on refractory performance and incidents, update SOPs/SWIs for site work, and provide technical input to other departments.

• Subcontractor Management: Ensure subcontractors comply with safety standards and train operators/installers as needed.

• Material and Equipment Management: Track inventory, ensure efficient use of materials and spare parts, and monitor equipment performance for smooth operations.