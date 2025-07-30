Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/08/2025
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Mức lương
1 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: International

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD

Main Duties:
Technical Product Specialist (Chat/Email/Call):
Reporting to the Team Leader, you will be part of an energetic and high-performance team that provides post-sales support for the full suite of digital advertising products of our client, a highly successful social media platform that have gained global popularity amongst billions of subscribers.
In your role as Technical Product Specialist, you will resolve queries from enterprise users spanning across generic, technical and product related enquiries; while providing a successful customer service experience primarily via email/chat interactions; and outbound calls where required.
Your key responsibilities include:
• Own and drive query resolution through collaboration with in-house product operations & engineering groups to resolve all types of queries.
• Work on case volumes across email and chat channels
• Drive overall customer satisfaction metrics ensuring service quality through case journey and providing regular updates across touch points.
• Drive adherence to service levels across channels and achieve Best in Class productivity, impacting resolution times for end customers.
• Partner with in-house technical specialists to educate advertisers on product features and common issue types.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Level 9, Menara Axiata, No. 9 Jalan Stesen Sentral 5,50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

