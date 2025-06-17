Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Responsible for all production results (cost, mechanics, aesthetics, mounting, material, durability, customer assemble, package, capability and capacity).
• Support customer audit/visitation with account manager and review the Eng/Technical items.
• Visit VN customer with account team to understand clear about the engineering requirement.
• Translate SFC, PPAP, APQP documents into VN.
• Support new product to mass production.
• Able to review and analysis the root cause once the product has issue during mass production.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Years of Experience: Min 5 years.
• Vietnamese only.
• Shuttle bus provided from Ho Chi Minh City to Long An.
• Work Location: Factory 3A – 21, 3A – 22, Ready-built factory for rent Lot 3A, Road No. 10, Long Hau 3 Industrial Park (Phase 1), Hamlet 3, Long Hau Commune, Can Giuoc District, Long An Province, Vietnam, Vietnam
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
