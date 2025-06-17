Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Long An: Factory 3A – 21, 3A – 22, Ready - built factory for rent Lot 3A (19 - 20 - 21 - 22), Road No. 10, Long Hau 3 Industrial Park (Phase 1), Hamlet 3, Long Hau Commune, Can Giuoc District, Long An Province, Vietnam, Vietnam

• Responsible for all production results (cost, mechanics, aesthetics, mounting, material, durability, customer assemble, package, capability and capacity).

• Support customer audit/visitation with account manager and review the Eng/Technical items.

• Visit VN customer with account team to understand clear about the engineering requirement.

• Translate SFC, PPAP, APQP documents into VN.

• Support new product to mass production.

• Able to review and analysis the root cause once the product has issue during mass production.

• Good communication with WOFE/PA team in English, better to able to communicate in Chinese.

• Years of Experience: Min 5 years.

• Vietnamese only.

• Shuttle bus provided from Ho Chi Minh City to Long An.

• Work Location: Factory 3A – 21, 3A – 22, Ready-built factory for rent Lot 3A, Road No. 10, Long Hau 3 Industrial Park (Phase 1), Hamlet 3, Long Hau Commune, Can Giuoc District, Long An Province, Vietnam, Vietnam

Competitive salary

