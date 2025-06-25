Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/07/2025
Hyosung Vietnam Corp

Technical Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Hyosung Vietnam Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: N2 Street, Nhon Trach 5 IZ, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Execute and oversee testing activities aimed at quality improvement, evaluation of new production methods, and validation of new production equipment;
- Design, implement, and optimize manufacturing processes to ensure efficiency, quality, and safety.
- Coordinate with related departments such as Production, Maintenance, and QA to ensure product progress and quality;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Management, Metallic Material, Manufacturing Engineering
or any related field.
- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply.
- Be able to communicate with Korean Supervisor in English.
- Proficient with Microsoft skills (Excel report)

Tại Hyosung Vietnam Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Thưởng Tết/ Thưởng sản xuất/ Thưởng đánh giá theo hệ số A/ B/ C: :180% - 350% Lương

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hyosung Vietnam Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hyosung Vietnam Corp

Hyosung Vietnam Corp

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường N2 – KCN Nhơn Trạch 5 – Huyện Nhơn Trạch – Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-dong-nai-job362088
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Navigos Search
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Nestlé Vietnam Limited
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm