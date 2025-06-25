Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: N2 Street, Nhon Trach 5 IZ, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Execute and oversee testing activities aimed at quality improvement, evaluation of new production methods, and validation of new production equipment;

- Design, implement, and optimize manufacturing processes to ensure efficiency, quality, and safety.

- Coordinate with related departments such as Production, Maintenance, and QA to ensure product progress and quality;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Management, Metallic Material, Manufacturing Engineering

or any related field.

- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply.

- Be able to communicate with Korean Supervisor in English.

- Proficient with Microsoft skills (Excel report)

Tại Hyosung Vietnam Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Thưởng Tết/ Thưởng sản xuất/ Thưởng đánh giá theo hệ số A/ B/ C: :180% - 350% Lương

