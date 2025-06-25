Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai: N2 Street, Nhon Trach 5 IZ, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Execute and oversee testing activities aimed at quality improvement, evaluation of new production methods, and validation of new production equipment;
- Design, implement, and optimize manufacturing processes to ensure efficiency, quality, and safety.
- Coordinate with related departments such as Production, Maintenance, and QA to ensure product progress and quality;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Management, Metallic Material, Manufacturing Engineering
or any related field.
- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply.
- Be able to communicate with Korean Supervisor in English.
- Proficient with Microsoft skills (Excel report)
or any related field.
- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply.
- Be able to communicate with Korean Supervisor in English.
- Proficient with Microsoft skills (Excel report)
Tại Hyosung Vietnam Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
Thưởng Tết/ Thưởng sản xuất/ Thưởng đánh giá theo hệ số A/ B/ C: :180% - 350% Lương
Thưởng Tết/ Thưởng sản xuất/ Thưởng đánh giá theo hệ số A/ B/ C: :180% - 350% Lương
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
