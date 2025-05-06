Tuyển Technical Manager Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 2 - 5 USD

Tuyển Technical Manager Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 2 - 5 USD

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Technical Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Mức lương
2 - 5 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Tĩnh: Vung Ang, Ha Tinh, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 USD

Position Context
Technical role partner with Engineering, Program Management, Quality, Supply Chain and other functional areas. Reporting to the Shop Director, the position is accountable for a defined section of manufacturing (To be determined) for providing technical support and operations leadership to assure business objectives are met or exceeded in the areas of Safety, People, Quality, Responsiveness, Cost and Environment initiatives.
Position Responsibilities
• Lead and manage a team of manufacturing engineers in the [General Assembly, Body Shop, or Paint Shop].
• Develop, implement, and continuously improve manufacturing processes to optimize production efficiency and quality.
• Analyze and troubleshoot manufacturing problems, identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions.
• Lead and participate in process FMEAs (Failure Mode and Effects Analysis) to identify and mitigate potential risks.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-manager-thu-nhap-2-000-5-000-thang-tai-ha-tinh-job357181
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Còn 99 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Manager Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 2 - 5 USD Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
2 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm