Tuyển Technical Manager Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 2 - 5 USD

Position Context

Technical role partner with Engineering, Program Management, Quality, Supply Chain and other functional areas. Reporting to the Shop Director, the position is accountable for a defined section of manufacturing (To be determined) for providing technical support and operations leadership to assure business objectives are met or exceeded in the areas of Safety, People, Quality, Responsiveness, Cost and Environment initiatives.

Position Responsibilities

• Lead and manage a team of manufacturing engineers in the [General Assembly, Body Shop, or Paint Shop].

• Develop, implement, and continuously improve manufacturing processes to optimize production efficiency and quality.

• Analyze and troubleshoot manufacturing problems, identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions.

• Lead and participate in process FMEAs (Failure Mode and Effects Analysis) to identify and mitigate potential risks.