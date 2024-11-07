Tuyển Trainer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Floor 9th Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm

Participate in managing, building up and deploying training activities as assigned

Keep filing training documents, build up data base and report system regarding to training activities (manage agent certificate, trainees...)

Compose, design, store, update and edit training programs, documents, tools of training according to legal regulation and/or Company's policy, in line with company’s sales strategy focusing on referral model

Implement training courses of products, skills for sales staff, partner, collaborator in line with approved sales training roadmap for FSC/RM/ASM

Implement assess the quality of training activities (content of training, trainers, trainees,...) as required

Participate in manage training activities, organize examination, issue agent certificates

Participate in developing/ updating process/ procedures of Training department

Coordinate with HR department in implementing internal training projects/ programs, if any

Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager.

Education: Bachelor's degree. Higher degree and/or degree majoring in Insurance/ Economics/ Finance/ Banking... are preferred.

Other required Degree, Professional Qualifications and Certifications: Certificates of Insurance and/or training.

Solid knowledge of Insurance in general and Life Insurance in particular

Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills, public speaking.

Good time management skill.

Relevant Working Experience: At least 3 years working experience in training in Insurance Field. E-learning experience in development and management, practical sales training is an advantage.

Information technology/ Technical tools: MS Office, especially Power Point, popular on-line training platforms.

Bonus: 13th salary + KPI Bonus

Healthcare Plan: for Staff and Dependants

Annual Leave: 18 days

Annual health check-up

Team spirit development activities/ events

Financial support program

