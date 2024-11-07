Tuyển Trainer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Trainer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Floor 9th Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in managing, building up and deploying training activities as assigned
Keep filing training documents, build up data base and report system regarding to training activities (manage agent certificate, trainees...)
Compose, design, store, update and edit training programs, documents, tools of training according to legal regulation and/or Company's policy, in line with company’s sales strategy focusing on referral model
Implement training courses of products, skills for sales staff, partner, collaborator in line with approved sales training roadmap for FSC/RM/ASM
Implement assess the quality of training activities (content of training, trainers, trainees,...) as required
Participate in manage training activities, organize examination, issue agent certificates
Participate in developing/ updating process/ procedures of Training department
Coordinate with HR department in implementing internal training projects/ programs, if any
Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree. Higher degree and/or degree majoring in Insurance/ Economics/ Finance/ Banking... are preferred.
Other required Degree, Professional Qualifications and Certifications: Certificates of Insurance and/or training.
Solid knowledge of Insurance in general and Life Insurance in particular
Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills, public speaking.
Good time management skill.
Relevant Working Experience: At least 3 years working experience in training in Insurance Field. E-learning experience in development and management, practical sales training is an advantage.
Information technology/ Technical tools: MS Office, especially Power Point, popular on-line training platforms.

Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bonus: 13th salary + KPI Bonus
Healthcare Plan: for Staff and Dependants
Annual Leave: 18 days
Annual health check-up
Team spirit development activities/ events
Financial support program

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6A và 8, Tòa nhà Sài Gòn Giải Phóng, 436-438 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, Tp Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

