Tuyển Trainer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
- Hà Nội: Floor 9th Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Participate in managing, building up and deploying training activities as assigned
Keep filing training documents, build up data base and report system regarding to training activities (manage agent certificate, trainees...)
Compose, design, store, update and edit training programs, documents, tools of training according to legal regulation and/or Company's policy, in line with company’s sales strategy focusing on referral model
Implement training courses of products, skills for sales staff, partner, collaborator in line with approved sales training roadmap for FSC/RM/ASM
Implement assess the quality of training activities (content of training, trainers, trainees,...) as required
Participate in manage training activities, organize examination, issue agent certificates
Participate in developing/ updating process/ procedures of Training department
Coordinate with HR department in implementing internal training projects/ programs, if any
Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Other required Degree, Professional Qualifications and Certifications: Certificates of Insurance and/or training.
Solid knowledge of Insurance in general and Life Insurance in particular
Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills, public speaking.
Good time management skill.
Relevant Working Experience: At least 3 years working experience in training in Insurance Field. E-learning experience in development and management, practical sales training is an advantage.
Information technology/ Technical tools: MS Office, especially Power Point, popular on-line training platforms.
Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthcare Plan: for Staff and Dependants
Annual Leave: 18 days
Annual health check-up
Team spirit development activities/ events
Financial support program
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
