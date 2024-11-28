Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Định: KCN Phú Tài, TP Quy Nhơn

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Lead the Development Team:

Manage, coordinate, and provide technical guidance for the web application development team.

Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards, including development, optimization, and deployment.

Nuôi dưỡng văn hóa nhóm tích cực và hiệu quả.

Product Development:

Participate in the development and management of web applications using Python and Next.js.

Build modern and efficient UI/UX solutions.

Project and Technical Management:

Design and optimize SQL databases to meet project requirements.

Manage source code and team development processes using Git.

Promote advanced tools and methodologies to enhance software development workflows.

Continuous Improvement:

Research and propose innovative technical solutions to improve product quality.

Ensure web applications are optimized for performance and security

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-Have:

Leadership Experience:

Proven experience managing a software development team or IT projects.

Strong sense of ownership and responsibility for improving services.

Technical Skills:

Experience in developing web applications using Python and UI libraries/frameworks like Next.js.

Proficient in SQL with hands-on experience in database optimization.

Team development experience with version control systems like Git.

Experience using test automation tools such as Selenium, Cypress, or similar tools.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on your, Upto 20M gross

85% salary on 2 months of probation.

Participate in social insurance

Dynamic and professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP

