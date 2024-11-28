Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP

IT Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Định: KCN Phú Tài, TP Quy Nhơn

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Lead the Development Team:
Manage, coordinate, and provide technical guidance for the web application development team.
Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards, including development, optimization, and deployment.
Nuôi dưỡng văn hóa nhóm tích cực và hiệu quả.
Product Development:
Participate in the development and management of web applications using Python and Next.js.
Build modern and efficient UI/UX solutions.
Project and Technical Management:
Design and optimize SQL databases to meet project requirements.
Manage source code and team development processes using Git.
Promote advanced tools and methodologies to enhance software development workflows.
Continuous Improvement:
Research and propose innovative technical solutions to improve product quality.
Ensure web applications are optimized for performance and security

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-Have:
Leadership Experience:
Proven experience managing a software development team or IT projects.
Strong sense of ownership and responsibility for improving services.
Technical Skills:
Experience in developing web applications using Python and UI libraries/frameworks like Next.js.
Proficient in SQL with hands-on experience in database optimization.
Team development experience with version control systems like Git.
Experience using test automation tools such as Selenium, Cypress, or similar tools.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on your, Upto 20M gross
85% salary on 2 months of probation.
Participate in social insurance
Dynamic and professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B39, KCN Phú Tài, P.Bùi Thị Xuân, TP. Qui Nhơn, Tỉnh Bình Định

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-nhom-thu-nhap-toi-20-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-binh-dinh-job258669
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 14 USD
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TMA Solutions
Tuyển Mobile Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TMA Solutions
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 244 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 233 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 14 USD
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất