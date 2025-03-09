Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A project manager is responsible for planning and overseeing projects within MBAL, from the initial ideation through to completion. The project manager coordinates people and processes to deliver projects on time, within budget, and with the desired outcomes aligned with objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

• Provide leadership, guidance, and support to project teams to ensure successful project delivery.

• Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment, encouraging open communication and feedback.

• Serve as the primary point of contact for project stakeholders, ensuring clear and consistent communication.

• Manage stakeholder expectations and provide regular project status updates.

• Identify and resolve project issues and risks, escalating as necessary to ensure project success.

• Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance project delivery and Agile adoption.

• Analyze project performance and identify areas for improvement.

• Implement changes to processes and practices to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

• Map out execution plans and communicate roles, responsibilities, objectives, commitments, deliverables, and schedules for tribes and squads.

• Support Product Owners on features backlog, prioritization, and release planning that will realize the greatest business value.

• Facilitate squads or project teams to think out-of-the-box and collaborate to improve efficiency and velocity.