Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
- Hà Nội: 15th Floor, MB Building
- 21 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
A project manager is responsible for planning and overseeing projects within MBAL, from the initial ideation through to completion. The project manager coordinates people and processes to deliver projects on time, within budget, and with the desired outcomes aligned with objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
• Provide leadership, guidance, and support to project teams to ensure successful project delivery.
• Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment, encouraging open communication and feedback.
• Serve as the primary point of contact for project stakeholders, ensuring clear and consistent communication.
• Manage stakeholder expectations and provide regular project status updates.
• Identify and resolve project issues and risks, escalating as necessary to ensure project success.
• Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance project delivery and Agile adoption.
• Analyze project performance and identify areas for improvement.
• Implement changes to processes and practices to increase efficiency and effectiveness.
• Map out execution plans and communicate roles, responsibilities, objectives, commitments, deliverables, and schedules for tribes and squads.
• Support Product Owners on features backlog, prioritization, and release planning that will realize the greatest business value.
• Facilitate squads or project teams to think out-of-the-box and collaborate to improve efficiency and velocity.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI