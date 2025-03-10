Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION

WATA SOFTWARE is actively looking for a Project Manager to join a dynamic development team – working directly with our US/UK/Korea/Japan/Sing client who can help to assist in leading the team. You will technically drive the developer team in our office in HCM City. You can coordinate between VN Team and the Client team, closely to discuss technology with our client for some potential projects coming from their side, suggest and guide technical solutions for them if any is needed from their side request.

• Communication abilities: Good Project Managers must communicate with a large number of internal and external stakeholders through both verbal and written communication.

• Problem-solving capabilities: Each step-in planning and executing a project usually requires some problem solving. Open Mindset and support project teams to consult the solutions and ideas to clients.

• Leadership skills: In most cases, Technical Project Managers are one of the primary leaders on the project and must exhibit strong leadership skills to the team in order to meet their goals and objectives and must ensure the quality of the deliverables.

• Team Leader: Working with a team lead to manage development staff and assign works according to development project needs

• English: Good