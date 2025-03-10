Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA

IT Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, 3 Bees Tower, 281 Nguyen Van Troi Street

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION
WATA SOFTWARE is actively looking for a Project Manager to join a dynamic development team – working directly with our US/UK/Korea/Japan/Sing client who can help to assist in leading the team. You will technically drive the developer team in our office in HCM City. You can coordinate between VN Team and the Client team, closely to discuss technology with our client for some potential projects coming from their side, suggest and guide technical solutions for them if any is needed from their side request.
• Communication abilities: Good Project Managers must communicate with a large number of internal and external stakeholders through both verbal and written communication.
• Problem-solving capabilities: Each step-in planning and executing a project usually requires some problem solving. Open Mindset and support project teams to consult the solutions and ideas to clients.
• Leadership skills: In most cases, Technical Project Managers are one of the primary leaders on the project and must exhibit strong leadership skills to the team in order to meet their goals and objectives and must ensure the quality of the deliverables.
• Team Leader: Working with a team lead to manage development staff and assign works according to development project needs
• English: Good

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 281 Đường Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 10 (Phú Nhuận), Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

