Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

POSITION SNAPSHOT

• Location: Bien Hoa City

• Company: Nestlé Viet Nam

• Full time

POSITION SUMMARY

Provide factory/site engineering with the required competence on Factory Automation System (FAS - infrastructure), Process Control System to effectively support manufacturing operational activities and continuously improve manufacturing performance.

A DAY IN THE LIFE …

• Define, propose and monitor the plans and objectives of the electrical and automation team in accordance with the Engineering Policy, Key Principles and the Electricity & Automation – Manufacturing Execution System (E&A – MES) Activity as outlined in the Nestlé Engineering Excellence (NEE) master document.

• Facilitate the introduction and implementation of new technologies in coordination with local, market, central technical and PTC engineering.

• Propose and control the Electrical/Automation and MES component of the site M&I budget and any capital projects.