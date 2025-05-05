Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/06/2025
Nestlé Vietnam Limited

IT Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
1 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Amata Industrial Zone Bien Hoa, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD

POSITION SNAPSHOT
• Location: Bien Hoa City
• Company: Nestlé Viet Nam
• Full time
POSITION SUMMARY
Provide factory/site engineering with the required competence on Factory Automation System (FAS - infrastructure), Process Control System to effectively support manufacturing operational activities and continuously improve manufacturing performance.
A DAY IN THE LIFE …
• Define, propose and monitor the plans and objectives of the electrical and automation team in accordance with the Engineering Policy, Key Principles and the Electricity & Automation – Manufacturing Execution System (E&A – MES) Activity as outlined in the Nestlé Engineering Excellence (NEE) master document.
• Facilitate the introduction and implementation of new technologies in coordination with local, market, central technical and PTC engineering.
• Propose and control the Electrical/Automation and MES component of the site M&I budget and any capital projects.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

