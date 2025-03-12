Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD

- The job holder leads portfolio management by providing support in planning, coordination of financial objectives and deliverables for the portfolio of both traditional projects/initiatives implemented through Waterfall methodology and customer journey digitization initiatives implemented through Agile methodology.

- The job holder collaborates with cross-functional teams within the Technology Division and other divisions to ensure operational consistency across initiatives in tracking and governing progress, managing resources and communicating with stakeholders.

Key accountabilities

1. Project management and implementation

- Manage assigned IT projects; Make detailed plan and implement IT projects as assignment from IT Directors.

- Estimate and allocate required resource for project

- Do regular assessment of project status to timely report to IT Directors, IT PMO, Sponsor and other related stakeholders.

- Manage daily tasks of project. Be responsible to evaluate and ensure that the overall quality of project delivery before handing over to customer.

- Ensure the engagement of project stakeholders and the cooperation between related parties.

- Proactively assess project risks and issues, establish mitigation plan/ resolution plan and timely communicate and escalate to relevant stakeholders.