Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Navigos Search's Client

IT Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
4 - 5 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam.

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 USD

- The job holder leads portfolio management by providing support in planning, coordination of financial objectives and deliverables for the portfolio of both traditional projects/initiatives implemented through Waterfall methodology and customer journey digitization initiatives implemented through Agile methodology.
- The job holder collaborates with cross-functional teams within the Technology Division and other divisions to ensure operational consistency across initiatives in tracking and governing progress, managing resources and communicating with stakeholders.
Key accountabilities
1. Project management and implementation
- Manage assigned IT projects; Make detailed plan and implement IT projects as assignment from IT Directors.
- Estimate and allocate required resource for project
- Do regular assessment of project status to timely report to IT Directors, IT PMO, Sponsor and other related stakeholders.
- Manage daily tasks of project. Be responsible to evaluate and ensure that the overall quality of project delivery before handing over to customer.
- Ensure the engagement of project stakeholders and the cooperation between related parties.
- Proactively assess project risks and issues, establish mitigation plan/ resolution plan and timely communicate and escalate to relevant stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
15th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

