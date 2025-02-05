Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and Execute Sales Strategies: Create and implement comprehensive sales strategies for spare parts and other products that align with overall company goals, ensuring growth in both existing and new markets. Tailor approaches to various market segments and geographical regions, with a focus on maximizing revenue and market share.

• Develop and Execute Sales Strategies:

• Build and Maintain Customer Relationships: Establish strong relationships with key accounts, distributors, and suppliers to drive customer retention and loyalty. Ensure that the sales team is consistently engaging with customers to understand their needs and deliver customized solutions that support long-term business partnerships.

• Build and Maintain Customer Relationships:

• Sales Forecasting and Budget Management: Develop accurate sales forecasts, budgets, and financial plans based on market trends, historical data, and current opportunities. Monitor performance against these metrics and make adjustments to strategies and resources as needed to ensure targets are met or exceeded.

• Sales Forecasting and Budget Management:

• Market and Competitor Analysis: Continuously monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and market conditions to identify emerging opportunities or threats. Use insights from this analysis to refine sales strategies, stay ahead of competition, and anticipate changes in customer demands.

• Market and Competitor Analysis: