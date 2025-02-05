Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Complex Building, 6th floor, Block A2, 285 Cach Mang Thang 8, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop and Execute Sales Strategies: Create and implement comprehensive sales strategies for spare parts and other products that align with overall company goals, ensuring growth in both existing and new markets. Tailor approaches to various market segments and geographical regions, with a focus on maximizing revenue and market share.
• Build and Maintain Customer Relationships: Establish strong relationships with key accounts, distributors, and suppliers to drive customer retention and loyalty. Ensure that the sales team is consistently engaging with customers to understand their needs and deliver customized solutions that support long-term business partnerships.
• Sales Forecasting and Budget Management: Develop accurate sales forecasts, budgets, and financial plans based on market trends, historical data, and current opportunities. Monitor performance against these metrics and make adjustments to strategies and resources as needed to ensure targets are met or exceeded.
• Market and Competitor Analysis: Continuously monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and market conditions to identify emerging opportunities or threats. Use insights from this analysis to refine sales strategies, stay ahead of competition, and anticipate changes in customer demands.
Liên Hệ Công Ty

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, Viettel Complex Tower, 285 Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

