Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibility Areas

*Curriculum

- To teach English lessons with regard to the Australian Curriculum English framework.

- To teach SACE English subjects

- To prepare and submit programs each semester in line with school requirements.

- To communicate teaching, learning and assessment activities and feedback to students using the school’s

*Learning Management System.

- To develop programs which cater inclusively to all students, supporting those in need as well as those requiring extension.

- To work with other teachers of English to ensure consistency of program and assessment across year levels.

*Assessment and Reporting

- To assess and report on student achievement in line with the Australian Curriculum English Achievement Standard.

- To maintain accurate and comprehensive records of student performance and achievement.