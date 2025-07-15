Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibility Areas
*Curriculum
- To teach English lessons with regard to the Australian Curriculum English framework.
- To teach SACE English subjects
- To prepare and submit programs each semester in line with school requirements.
- To communicate teaching, learning and assessment activities and feedback to students using the school’s
*Learning Management System.
- To develop programs which cater inclusively to all students, supporting those in need as well as those requiring extension.
- To work with other teachers of English to ensure consistency of program and assessment across year levels.
*Assessment and Reporting
- To assess and report on student achievement in line with the Australian Curriculum English Achievement Standard.
- To maintain accurate and comprehensive records of student performance and achievement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
