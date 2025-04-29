Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa SVP Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 950 - 11 USD

ABOUT THE POSITION:

This person is based at our Vietnam factory and responsible for new part and product issues from NPI to manufacturing. This role will focus on new part development and new part validation according to DFM, supplier evaluation, improving part/product quality.

Essential functions and key responsibilities are:

● Metal new part development control.

● DFM checking and confirming with R&D team.

● New product regulatory requirements control experience is an advantage.

● Ensure conformance to the quality system requirement (FMEA, Control plan and TCM).

● Responsible for quality, yield, cost, and cycle time improvement.

● Evaluates the component quality and supplier performance.

● Coordinate with R&D team to lead the prototyping phase to ensure the product meets requirements.

● Evaluates and resolves production issues, technical feasibility, and design optimization.

● Coordinate with the leader of all teams to lead the product quality improvement.

● Support for production in terms of job requests.

● Own & drive pre-production and production phase to ensure product meets requirements.

● Improve process for ensuring capacity and reducing cost.