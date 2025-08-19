Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa EMASI International Bilingual Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job overview:

EMASI schools offer a bilingual programme, following both the Ministry of Education &

Training (MOET) and with added frameworks delivered in English.

The Art teacher is responsible for the delivery of the Art Program in Grades 1 through

12 in line with the EMASI curricular framework and in keeping with AERO standards.

The teacher will develop students' understanding and appreciation of Visual Arts.

This position will teach 7 periods per week

Responsibilities and Duties:

The Art teacher is required to exercise her/his professional skills and judgement to carry out, in a collaborative manner, the including but not limited to the professional duties set out below.

A member of the teaching staff team has the following academic responsibilities:

• To provide an organised, disciplined and stimulating environment in the classroom.

• To promote practical first-hand experiences and other educationally appropriate activities for individual and group learning.

• To provide consistent learning opportunities for all pupils.

• To make written and/or oral assessments and evaluations of individual pupils and of the class as a whole – presenting these to the Managing Director and parents as appropriate - meeting specified deadlines as required.