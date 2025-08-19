Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa EMASI International Bilingual Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa EMASI International Bilingual Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

EMASI International Bilingual Schools
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/08/2025
EMASI International Bilingual Schools

Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại EMASI International Bilingual Schools

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Trường EMASI Nam Long

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job overview:
EMASI schools offer a bilingual programme, following both the Ministry of Education &
Training (MOET) and with added frameworks delivered in English.
The Art teacher is responsible for the delivery of the Art Program in Grades 1 through
12 in line with the EMASI curricular framework and in keeping with AERO standards.
The teacher will develop students' understanding and appreciation of Visual Arts.
This position will teach 7 periods per week
Responsibilities and Duties:
The Art teacher is required to exercise her/his professional skills and judgement to carry out, in a collaborative manner, the including but not limited to the professional duties set out below.
A member of the teaching staff team has the following academic responsibilities:
• To provide an organised, disciplined and stimulating environment in the classroom.
• To promote practical first-hand experiences and other educationally appropriate activities for individual and group learning.
• To provide consistent learning opportunities for all pupils.
• To make written and/or oral assessments and evaluations of individual pupils and of the class as a whole – presenting these to the Managing Director and parents as appropriate - meeting specified deadlines as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại EMASI International Bilingual Schools Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thư viện
Modern Teacher Lounge

Liên Hệ Công Ty

EMASI International Bilingual Schools

EMASI International Bilingual Schools

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Emasi Nam Long (District 7, HCMC) & Emasi Van Phuc (Thu Duc City, HCMC)

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

