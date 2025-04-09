Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11th Floor, Vina building, 131 Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Ward 17, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About ZIGExN Co., Ltd:
● At ZIGExN VeNtura, we’re part of a larger vision driven by ZIGExN Co., Ltd., a leading life media platform company in Japan. Our parent company is renowned for offering over 40 services in various life event domains such as jobs, housing, cars, and travel. With accolades like the Japan Technology Fast 50 award (Deloitte, 2015) and recognition as a Great Place to Work in Japan, we’re now taking an exciting journey to expand our impact globally.
ZIGExN VeNtura
ZIGExN Co., Ltd.,
40 services
Japan Technology Fast 50 award
Great Place to Work
About ZIGExN VeNtura Co., Ltd:
● A 100% Japanese investment company specializing in software development and Internet services.
● Develops multi-product software (over 15 services) based on a life media platform.
multi-product software
● Our talented engineers collaborate across three offices in Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Danang.
Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Danang
Office Address: 11th Floor, Vina Building, 131 Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Ward 17, Binh Thanh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City
Office Address
JOB DESCRIPTION:
● Support for hiring admin tasks: screen candidate applications, schedule and arrange interviews, manage hiring data.
● Check employee attendance, payroll calculation,

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Vina, 131 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, P.17, Q.Bình Thạnh

