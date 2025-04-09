Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About ZIGExN Co., Ltd:

● At ZIGExN VeNtura, we’re part of a larger vision driven by ZIGExN Co., Ltd., a leading life media platform company in Japan. Our parent company is renowned for offering over 40 services in various life event domains such as jobs, housing, cars, and travel. With accolades like the Japan Technology Fast 50 award (Deloitte, 2015) and recognition as a Great Place to Work in Japan, we’re now taking an exciting journey to expand our impact globally.

About ZIGExN VeNtura Co., Ltd:

● A 100% Japanese investment company specializing in software development and Internet services.

● Develops multi-product software (over 15 services) based on a life media platform.

● Our talented engineers collaborate across three offices in Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Danang.

Office Address: 11th Floor, Vina Building, 131 Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Ward 17, Binh Thanh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City

JOB DESCRIPTION:

● Support for hiring admin tasks: screen candidate applications, schedule and arrange interviews, manage hiring data.

● Check employee attendance, payroll calculation,