Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura
- Hồ Chí Minh: 11th Floor, Vina building, 131 Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Ward 17, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About ZIGExN Co., Ltd:
● At ZIGExN VeNtura, we’re part of a larger vision driven by ZIGExN Co., Ltd., a leading life media platform company in Japan. Our parent company is renowned for offering over 40 services in various life event domains such as jobs, housing, cars, and travel. With accolades like the Japan Technology Fast 50 award (Deloitte, 2015) and recognition as a Great Place to Work in Japan, we’re now taking an exciting journey to expand our impact globally.
ZIGExN VeNtura
ZIGExN Co., Ltd.,
40 services
Japan Technology Fast 50 award
Great Place to Work
About ZIGExN VeNtura Co., Ltd:
● A 100% Japanese investment company specializing in software development and Internet services.
● Develops multi-product software (over 15 services) based on a life media platform.
multi-product software
● Our talented engineers collaborate across three offices in Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Danang.
Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Danang
Office Address: 11th Floor, Vina Building, 131 Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Ward 17, Binh Thanh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City
Office Address
JOB DESCRIPTION:
● Support for hiring admin tasks: screen candidate applications, schedule and arrange interviews, manage hiring data.
● Check employee attendance, payroll calculation,
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI