Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/08/2025
Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibility Areas
Curriculum
- To teach Science lessons with regard to the Australian Curriculum Science framework.
- To teach SACE Science subjects
- To prepare and submit programs each semester in line with school requirements.
- To communicate teaching, learning and assessment activities and feedback to students using the school’s Learning Management System.
- To develop programs which cater inclusively to all students, supporting those in need as well as those requiring extension.
- To work with other teachers of Science to ensure consistency of program and assessment across year levels.
Assessment and Reporting
- To assess and report on student achievement in line with the Australian Curriculum Science Achievement Standard.
- To maintain accurate and comprehensive records of student performance and achievement.
- To use a variety of formative and summative assessment methods.
- To provide relevant and meaningful feedback, regularly and promptly, to promote student learning.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5 Trương Quốc Dung, phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

