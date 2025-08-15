Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibility Areas

Curriculum

- To teach Science lessons with regard to the Australian Curriculum Science framework.

- To teach SACE Science subjects

- To prepare and submit programs each semester in line with school requirements.

- To communicate teaching, learning and assessment activities and feedback to students using the school’s Learning Management System.

- To develop programs which cater inclusively to all students, supporting those in need as well as those requiring extension.

- To work with other teachers of Science to ensure consistency of program and assessment across year levels.

Assessment and Reporting

- To assess and report on student achievement in line with the Australian Curriculum Science Achievement Standard.

- To maintain accurate and comprehensive records of student performance and achievement.

- To use a variety of formative and summative assessment methods.

- To provide relevant and meaningful feedback, regularly and promptly, to promote student learning.