Tuyển UI/UX Designer Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,800 - 2,800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
- Quốc tế: Bangkok, Thái Lan
Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,800 USD
About the Role:
We are seeking a highly skilled and passionate Senior UI/UX Designer to join our growing product team. As a Senior UI/UX Designer, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience. You will be a key contributor in translating complex business requirements into intuitive, user-friendly, and visually appealing interfaces. You will collaborate closely with product managers, engineers, and other stakeholders to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive engagement and business success.
Responsibilities:
Lead the design process from concept to completion, including user research, information architecture, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, and usability testing.
Conduct user research and gather insights to understand user needs, behaviors, and pain points.
Develop user personas, user flows, and journey maps to inform design decisions.
Create high-fidelity mockups and interactive prototypes using industry-standard tools (e.g., Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD).
Design and maintain a consistent design system and style guide to ensure brand consistency across all platforms.
Collaborate closely with developers to ensure seamless implementation of designs.
Bonus, Healt Insurance, , Paid Leave, housing, Team Bonding etc.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
