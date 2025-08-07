Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD

Mức lương 1,042 - 1,767 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 1,042 - 1,767 USD

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and design user-centered solutions.

• Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs using Figma.

• Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights and improve designs.

• Develop and maintain design guidelines and standards for consistency across products.

• Communicate design concepts clearly to stakeholders and team members.

• Iterate designs based on feedback from users and team members.

• Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in UX design.

Với Mức Lương 1,042 - 1,767 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3+ years of experience in UX design or a related field.

• Proficiency in Figma and other design tools.

• Strong understanding of user-centered design principles.

• Experience conducting user research and usability testing.

• Ability to communicate design concepts effectively to non-designers.

• Experience designing responsive web applications is a plus.

• Knowledge of front-end development practices is a plus.

Tại Mekashron ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

