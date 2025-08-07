Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD

Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD

Mekashron ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/09/2025
Mekashron ltd

UI/UX Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Mekashron ltd

Mức lương
1,042 - 1,767 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 1,042 - 1,767 USD

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and design user-centered solutions.
• Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs using Figma.
• Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights and improve designs.
• Develop and maintain design guidelines and standards for consistency across products.
• Communicate design concepts clearly to stakeholders and team members.
• Iterate designs based on feedback from users and team members.
• Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in UX design.

Với Mức Lương 1,042 - 1,767 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3+ years of experience in UX design or a related field.
• Proficiency in Figma and other design tools.
• Strong understanding of user-centered design principles.
• Experience conducting user research and usability testing.
• Ability to communicate design concepts effectively to non-designers.
• Experience designing responsive web applications is a plus.
• Knowledge of front-end development practices is a plus.

Tại Mekashron ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mekashron ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mekashron ltd

Mekashron ltd

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Israel

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ui-ux-designer-thu-nhap-1-042-1-767-thang-tai-ha-noi-job366690
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mekashron ltd
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD
Mekashron ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1,042 - 1,767 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GKIM Digital
Tuyển UI/UX Designer GKIM Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
GKIM Digital
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mekashron ltd
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD
Mekashron ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1,042 - 1,767 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GKIM Digital
Tuyển UI/UX Designer GKIM Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
GKIM Digital
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ IDT Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ IDT Inc
6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ VIPTAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ VIPTAM
15 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH TERRATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TERRATEK
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD Mekashron ltd
1,042 - 1,767 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm