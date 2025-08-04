Tuyển UI/UX Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an experienced UX Expert for service area to join our growing team and play a key role in enhancing the user experience of our products and services in Global Business Service, e.g. the finance, logistics, or HR sectors. As a UX Expert, you will be responsible for crafting seamless, intuitive, and impactful user experiences, focusing on the specific needs of our target audiences within these service domains. You will collaborate closely with UX champions, and business stakeholders to deliver innovative solutions that drive user satisfaction and business success.

Key Responsibilities:

• You are responsible for managing Vietnam UX projects, including making the financial planning with data-driven evidence (proficient in excel), consolidating information from regions by proactively driving communications, supporting APAC UX lead of summarizing the data for reporting with Vietnam view (proficient in PPT).

• You are responsible for supporting the UX APAC lead for achieving the UX KPIs by standardizing the processes, making proposals for strategic plannings, promoting and maintaining the project data and artifacts to drive the success together.

• You are responsible for driving UX project management as the leading role in Vietnam, with close alignment with Vietnam key stakeholders, including but not limited to consulting, planning, conception, implementation by applying UX methodologies with a proactive and committed attitude.