Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Receive requests, collect information, research, and analyze the market, users, competitors, and business problems related to the product

Model use cases and related flows; design wireframes (low-fidelity UX), user flows, high-fidelity UI (using Variables, Design System), and interactive prototypes on Figma

Work closely with the Product Manager, Product Owner, UI Designer, Data Analyst, Frontend & Backend Developers, and QA to ensure the entire team shares a correct and unified understanding of the requirements; follow the team throughout the execution phase to ensure alignment with the product roadmap

Conduct usability testing using qualitative (surveys, user interviews…) and quantitative UX measurement methods, as well as A/B testing during product development (via tools like Google Analytics, Hotjar, CrazyEgg…); perform accessibility testing according to WCAG standards

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in English (required for meetings with foreign partners and communication via chat, email)

Strong logical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills

Enthusiastic, detail-oriented, and demonstrates high ownership of assigned projects/products

Good aesthetic sense and up-to-date with design trends

Strong and effective communication skills to collaborate with cross-functional teams (Product Manager, Product Owner, UI Designer, Data Analyst, Frontend & Backend Developers, QA)

Proficient in tools such as Figma, Balsamiq, Zeplin,… for creating research documents, user flows, low-fi and high-fi wireframes, Design Systems, prototypes, and conducting usability/accessibility tests using various methods

Experience with Figma’s Local Variables, managing Design Systems and Components is a plus

Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS is a plus

Minimum of 0.5 – 1 year of experience in roles such as Product Designer, UX/UI Designer, UI Designer, or UX Designer

Career-oriented toward the tech product field. Familiarity or experience working in product environments that apply Scrum, Agile, Lean Startup, or Design Thinking is a strong advantage

Please include your CV and Portfolio (via Figma or Google Drive) when applying.

Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.

Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance

An international, professional, young but innovative and dynamic environment working closely with international experts and joining conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.

Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations

Company trip, Team Building

Salary: Negotiate

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin