Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/09/2025
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

UI/UX Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Mức lương
2 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD

Ideate and design UI/UX for websites and mobile apps across various internal and client projects.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to analyze user insights and continuously improve product design and usability.
Review and evaluate product designs based on business goals and team strategies, providing clear recommendations for improvement.
Build and maintain a consistent Design System to ensure coherence across the product ecosystem.
Stay up to date with industry trends and proactively propose innovative design solutions to enhance product experiences.
Perform other design tasks as assigned by direct managers.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3–6 years of hands-on experience in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications.
Proficient in design tools such as Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, Photoshop, and Illustrator.
Strong understanding of design principles, usability standards, and the full product design lifecycle.
Familiarity with technology trends and ability to research and document design specifications effectively.
Solid portfolio demonstrating experience across various types of digital products and platforms.

Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary
Full support for PC/Laptop working equipment....
Paying insurance according to Vietnam's labor law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance)
12 days of leave/year and bonuses on other holidays of the year (1/1, 30/4-1/5; 2/9, 8/3, 20/10...), birthdays; Trade union expenses for visits on filial piety, joy and sickness occasions;
Parking allowances;
Lunch allowance, in addition to telephone and travel allowances depending on some positions and ranks;
Vacation travel 1 time/year.
To be trained and cultivated not only professional knowledge and soft skills but also team management and project management skills through general internal training sessions organized by the Training Department or training sessions of their own departments;
Professional, young, dynamic working environment, many opportunities for promotion
A team of talented and experienced engineers and employees Work with major partners
Review of annual salary increase (1 times/year)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa A, 47 Nguyễn Tuân, Thanh xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ui-ux-designer-thu-nhap-2-000-3-000-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job364255
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mekashron ltd
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD
Mekashron ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1,042 - 1,767 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GKIM Digital
Tuyển UI/UX Designer GKIM Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
GKIM Digital
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mekashron ltd
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Mekashron ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,042 - 1,767 USD
Mekashron ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1,042 - 1,767 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GKIM Digital
Tuyển UI/UX Designer GKIM Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
GKIM Digital
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXLE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXLE
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THINKWARE GRDC VIET NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THINKWARE GRDC VIET NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ KVY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ KVY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PANIC BEAR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PANIC BEAR
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRÒ CHƠI ASCEND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRÒ CHƠI ASCEND
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV K-TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV K-TECH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Cube System Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Cube System Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH BITCOVER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH BITCOVER
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Skylink Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Skylink Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHNIFY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,800 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHNIFY
1,200 - 1,800 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH TM & SX NỆM MOUSSE LIÊN Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM & SX NỆM MOUSSE LIÊN Á
17 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Technify làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,800 USD Technify
1,200 - 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV HIẾU BẢO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV HIẾU BẢO NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Tới 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH UNITY IN DIVERSITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH UNITY IN DIVERSITY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm