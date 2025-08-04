Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Mức lương 2 - 3 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD

Ideate and design UI/UX for websites and mobile apps across various internal and client projects.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to analyze user insights and continuously improve product design and usability.

Review and evaluate product designs based on business goals and team strategies, providing clear recommendations for improvement.

Build and maintain a consistent Design System to ensure coherence across the product ecosystem.

Stay up to date with industry trends and proactively propose innovative design solutions to enhance product experiences.

Perform other design tasks as assigned by direct managers.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3–6 years of hands-on experience in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications.

Proficient in design tools such as Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, Photoshop, and Illustrator.

Strong understanding of design principles, usability standards, and the full product design lifecycle.

Familiarity with technology trends and ability to research and document design specifications effectively.

Solid portfolio demonstrating experience across various types of digital products and platforms.

Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary

Full support for PC/Laptop working equipment....

Paying insurance according to Vietnam's labor law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance)

12 days of leave/year and bonuses on other holidays of the year (1/1, 30/4-1/5; 2/9, 8/3, 20/10...), birthdays; Trade union expenses for visits on filial piety, joy and sickness occasions;

Parking allowances;

Lunch allowance, in addition to telephone and travel allowances depending on some positions and ranks;

Vacation travel 1 time/year.

To be trained and cultivated not only professional knowledge and soft skills but also team management and project management skills through general internal training sessions organized by the Training Department or training sessions of their own departments;

Professional, young, dynamic working environment, many opportunities for promotion

A team of talented and experienced engineers and employees Work with major partners

Review of annual salary increase (1 times/year)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin