Giới thiệu Daewoo E&C VINA

After its establishment in 1973, Daewoo E&C has been one of the industrial leaders in the fields of civil engineering, contracting, housing projects and power plants. Having completed numerous projects in over 40 different countries, including Americas, the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia, Daewoo E&C has earned a strong reputation for the Korean construction industry around the world. Based on its technical expertise, the company is currently pioneering new markets and expanding its overseas business activities. We have participated in many projects in Vietnam since 1996. DAEWOO E&C VINA has been established to expand our operation in Vietnam. So we are now seeking well-qualified candidate for our local subsidiary in Hanoi.