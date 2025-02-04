Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)

Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Hai Duong, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Ensure Inspections according to the expected standards and customer specifications in order to meet customer requirements.
- Allocate existing carder in order to achieve daily targets.
- Need to be aware of all the issues created due to RM issues in production, follow up and resolve issues with relevant departments (external & internal)
- Update all the charts relevant to LAB
- Facilitate suitable T&D needs in the respective areas.
- Assist department Manager to share necessary information.
- Perform additional duties commensurate with the current role, as and when requested by the management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Job Requirement & Qualifications:
- At least 3 years in the same position or relevant field
- Garment & textile educational background
- Good at English (4 skills)
- Good communication skills

Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)

Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô số L1, KCN Dệt may Phố Nối B, phường Dị Sử, Thị xã Mỹ Hào, Tỉnh Hưng Yên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

