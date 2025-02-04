Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
- Hải Dương: Hai Duong, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Ensure Inspections according to the expected standards and customer specifications in order to meet customer requirements.
- Allocate existing carder in order to achieve daily targets.
- Need to be aware of all the issues created due to RM issues in production, follow up and resolve issues with relevant departments (external & internal)
- Update all the charts relevant to LAB
- Facilitate suitable T&D needs in the respective areas.
- Assist department Manager to share necessary information.
- Perform additional duties commensurate with the current role, as and when requested by the management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 3 years in the same position or relevant field
- Garment & textile educational background
- Good at English (4 skills)
- Good communication skills
Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
