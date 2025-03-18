Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Manage sales activities targeting corporate customers in order to fulfill business objectives of yourself and your team, to increase transactions and profit for the banks.

- Explore, build up and maintain trust relationship with target customers as financial counseling.

- Maintain relationship with assigned existing customers and upsell bank products/services

- Set up sales plan to originate new deal and implement the plan effectively

- Identify customer needs, provide information on bank products and services and make financial solution package proposal to capitalize on the business opportunities

- Communicate with clients via phone, direct meeting, site visit either to request or to provide information to determine financial eligibility and feasibility of granting loans

- Evaluate customer’s credit worthiness by processing loan applications, financial analysis and documentation that will be accelerated to appropriate credit approval discretion holder for final decision

- Maintain and follow up loan records and overdue record, implement collection procedure and propose changes as needed to reduce bad debts.

- Managing documents, information, and financial transactions in an organized, efficient, and secure manner

- Meet and exceed bank service standards while complying with bank’s policies and standards, local laws and regulations.

- Work with other team members and internal stakeholders to satisfy the customer demand and complete daily tasks while demonstrating respect and professionalism, being, and supporting management as needed