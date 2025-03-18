Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Bình Dương: Tầng 1 vá 2, Tòa nhà Kocham Bình Dương, Lô A17B, Đường NT8, Phường Hòa Phú, TP. Thủ Dầu Một, BD
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Manage sales activities targeting corporate customers in order to fulfill business objectives of yourself and your team, to increase transactions and profit for the banks.
- Explore, build up and maintain trust relationship with target customers as financial counseling.
- Maintain relationship with assigned existing customers and upsell bank products/services
- Set up sales plan to originate new deal and implement the plan effectively
- Identify customer needs, provide information on bank products and services and make financial solution package proposal to capitalize on the business opportunities
- Communicate with clients via phone, direct meeting, site visit either to request or to provide information to determine financial eligibility and feasibility of granting loans
- Evaluate customer’s credit worthiness by processing loan applications, financial analysis and documentation that will be accelerated to appropriate credit approval discretion holder for final decision
- Maintain and follow up loan records and overdue record, implement collection procedure and propose changes as needed to reduce bad debts.
- Managing documents, information, and financial transactions in an organized, efficient, and secure manner
- Meet and exceed bank service standards while complying with bank’s policies and standards, local laws and regulations.
- Work with other team members and internal stakeholders to satisfy the customer demand and complete daily tasks while demonstrating respect and professionalism, being, and supporting management as needed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
