Tuyển Customer Success Gamma Interactive Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically (email/Chat)

• Perform customer verifications

• Provide a friendly and professional welcome to customers, presenting a positive impression of themselves and the organization

• Responding promptly with accurate and timely information to customer inquiries regarding products and services of the organization

• Ensure all inquiries are answered in a professional and timely manner and transferred, where appropriate, to the relevant department

• Follow up with customers to ensure high-level satisfaction and determining future requirements

• Handling and resolving customer complaints, obtaining and evaluating all relevant data to handle complaints and inquiries.

• Process orders, forms, applications and requests

• Record details of inquiries, comments, complaints and actions taken

• Communicate and coordinate with internal departments

• Follow up on customer interactions