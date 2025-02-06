Tuyển Customer Success Gamma Interactive Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Gamma Interactive Inc.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically (email/Chat)
• Perform customer verifications
• Provide a friendly and professional welcome to customers, presenting a positive impression of themselves and the organization
• Responding promptly with accurate and timely information to customer inquiries regarding products and services of the organization
• Ensure all inquiries are answered in a professional and timely manner and transferred, where appropriate, to the relevant department
• Follow up with customers to ensure high-level satisfaction and determining future requirements
• Handling and resolving customer complaints, obtaining and evaluating all relevant data to handle complaints and inquiries.
• Process orders, forms, applications and requests
• Record details of inquiries, comments, complaints and actions taken
• Communicate and coordinate with internal departments
• Follow up on customer interactions
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Gamma Interactive Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Online/Onsite Trainings & Career Development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gamma Interactive Inc.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI