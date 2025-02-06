Tuyển Customer Success Gamma Interactive Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Gamma Interactive Inc.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Gamma Interactive Inc.

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Gamma Interactive Inc.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically (email/Chat)
• Perform customer verifications
• Provide a friendly and professional welcome to customers, presenting a positive impression of themselves and the organization
• Responding promptly with accurate and timely information to customer inquiries regarding products and services of the organization
• Ensure all inquiries are answered in a professional and timely manner and transferred, where appropriate, to the relevant department
• Follow up with customers to ensure high-level satisfaction and determining future requirements
• Handling and resolving customer complaints, obtaining and evaluating all relevant data to handle complaints and inquiries.
• Process orders, forms, applications and requests
• Record details of inquiries, comments, complaints and actions taken
• Communicate and coordinate with internal departments
• Follow up on customer interactions

Tại Gamma Interactive Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đào tạo
Online/Onsite Trainings & Career Development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gamma Interactive Inc.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Gamma Interactive Inc.

Gamma Interactive Inc.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 21st Floor Alphaland Makati Place, 7232 Ayala Avenue Makati City

