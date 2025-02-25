Tuyển Frontend Developer Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,200 - 1,800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
- Quốc tế: Bangkok, Thái Lan
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,800 USD
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and deploy casual games using Unity or Cocos for mobile platforms (iOS and Android).
Collaborate with designers and artists to implement engaging gameplay mechanics, UI/UX elements, and game flow.
Optimize game performance, memory usage, and loading times to ensure smooth and enjoyable gameplay on various devices.
Debug, test, and maintain code to ensure a bug-free user experience.
Keep up with industry trends and integrate new technologies, tools, and techniques to continuously improve our games.
Participate in brainstorming sessions to contribute ideas for new games, features, and improvements.
Implement and integrate third-party plugins and SDKs for analytics, ads, and other game services.
Work within an Agile environment, participating in sprints and completing tasks on time.
Additional Tasks: Undertake other responsibilities as assigned by the Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus, Healt Insurance, , Paid Leave, housing, Team Bonding etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
