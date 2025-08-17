Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2 tòa nhà FPT Tân Thuận 2, đường số 8, KCX Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, VN., Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, test, deploy, and support frontend applications and micro-frontend services within our Agile sprint cycles

Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines for frontend deployment, including automated testing and build optimization for production environments

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in Agile software development, participating in sprint planning, daily standups, and code reviews to deliver scalable e-commerce solutions

Transform business requirements from Product Owners into responsive, user-friendly interfaces that enhance customer shopping experience

Deliver high-quality code with comprehensive unit testing, component testing, and debugging capabilities

Optimize for mobile performance, ensuring fast loading times and smooth user experience across all devices, particularly mobile platforms

Collaborate on system integration, working with backend teams to consume APIs and ensure seamless data flow

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of professional frontend development experience with strong expertise in JavaScript ES6+/TypeScript and React.js

Expert-level proficiency in modern web technologies: HTML5, CSS3, SCSS/SASS

Strong experience with React ecosystem: Redux/Context API, React Router, React Hooks, and component lifecycle management

Experience with RESTful APIs integration and understanding of asynchronous programming (Promises, async/await)

Solid understanding of version control (Git) and collaborative development workflows

Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and ability to work effectively in sprint-based development cycles

Understanding of web performance optimization and mobile-first development principles

Ability to apply AI in work:

Have at least 2 of the AI tools used: ChatGPT, Copilot, DALL·E, LangChain, HuggingFace, Vertex AI, AWS AI Services…

Apply AI in work: generate test cases, write specifications, generate code, generate tests, analyze user behavior, classify tickets…

Have good prompting skills

Nice to Have:

E-commerce industry experience with an understanding of online marketplace dynamics

Experience with micro-frontend architecture and module federation

Testing frameworks expertise: Jest, React Testing Library

UI/UX design collaboration experience with tools like Figma

Knowledge of the Vietnamese e-commerce market and local user behavior patterns

Experience with monitoring and analytics tools (Google Analytics, performance monitoring)

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus

Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion

Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members

Annual health check

18 days of annual leave

Company trips and team buildings

Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays

Internal activities, sport and social clubs

Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ

