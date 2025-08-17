Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/09/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2 tòa nhà FPT Tân Thuận 2, đường số 8, KCX Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, VN., Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, test, deploy, and support frontend applications and micro-frontend services within our Agile sprint cycles
Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines for frontend deployment, including automated testing and build optimization for production environments
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in Agile software development, participating in sprint planning, daily standups, and code reviews to deliver scalable e-commerce solutions
Transform business requirements from Product Owners into responsive, user-friendly interfaces that enhance customer shopping experience
Deliver high-quality code with comprehensive unit testing, component testing, and debugging capabilities
Optimize for mobile performance, ensuring fast loading times and smooth user experience across all devices, particularly mobile platforms
Collaborate on system integration, working with backend teams to consume APIs and ensure seamless data flow

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of professional frontend development experience with strong expertise in JavaScript ES6+/TypeScript and React.js
Expert-level proficiency in modern web technologies: HTML5, CSS3, SCSS/SASS
Strong experience with React ecosystem: Redux/Context API, React Router, React Hooks, and component lifecycle management
Experience with RESTful APIs integration and understanding of asynchronous programming (Promises, async/await)
Solid understanding of version control (Git) and collaborative development workflows
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and ability to work effectively in sprint-based development cycles
Understanding of web performance optimization and mobile-first development principles
Ability to apply AI in work:
Have at least 2 of the AI tools used: ChatGPT, Copilot, DALL·E, LangChain, HuggingFace, Vertex AI, AWS AI Services…
Apply AI in work: generate test cases, write specifications, generate code, generate tests, analyze user behavior, classify tickets…
Have good prompting skills
Nice to Have:
E-commerce industry experience with an understanding of online marketplace dynamics
Experience with micro-frontend architecture and module federation
Testing frameworks expertise: Jest, React Testing Library
UI/UX design collaboration experience with tools like Figma
Knowledge of the Vietnamese e-commerce market and local user behavior patterns
Experience with monitoring and analytics tools (Google Analytics, performance monitoring)

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits
Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus
Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion
Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members
Annual health check
18 days of annual leave
Company trips and team buildings
Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays
Internal activities, sport and social clubs
Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

