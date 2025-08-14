Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
SETA INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM - RECRUITMENT
Job Title: Fresher ReactJS/NodeJS Developer
Responsibilities:
Join hands and give ideas to develop some projects of the company
Job description will be discussed during the interview for details.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Required Skills and Experience:
Have knowledge or experience about React JS/Node JS (For FRESHER level)
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/Computer Science or equivalent.
Capable of problem analysis, design, and unit tests.
Know the foundation of algorithm/problem-solving skills
Know the foundation of the database: write optimal queries, normalization/denormalization, optimize DB performance, table partitioning, etc.
Familiar with web service integration (REST, JSON, GraphQL)
Good team and communication skills.
Able to communicate in English.
Willing to learn new technologies and tools.
Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits:
Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment that works closely with international experts and joins conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations
Opportunity to onsite in the US
Company trip, Team Building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
