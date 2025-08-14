Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

SETA INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM - RECRUITMENT

Job Title: Fresher ReactJS/NodeJS Developer

Responsibilities:

Join hands and give ideas to develop some projects of the company

Job description will be discussed during the interview for details.

Required Skills and Experience:

Have knowledge or experience about React JS/Node JS (For FRESHER level)

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/Computer Science or equivalent.

Capable of problem analysis, design, and unit tests.

Know the foundation of algorithm/problem-solving skills

Know the foundation of the database: write optimal queries, normalization/denormalization, optimize DB performance, table partitioning, etc.

Familiar with web service integration (REST, JSON, GraphQL)

Good team and communication skills.

Able to communicate in English.

Willing to learn new technologies and tools.

Benefits:

Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.

Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance

An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment that works closely with international experts and joins conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.

Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations

Opportunity to onsite in the US

Company trip, Team Building

