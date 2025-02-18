Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư triển khai Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 701, Lầu 7, Menas Mall, 60A Trường Sơn, Q. Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư triển khai Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Model 3D, prepare shop drawing, erection drawing and BOM for the buildings according to PIF, design calculation sheet (or approval for detail), proposal drawing group supervisors guidelines and detailing standard.
- Coordinates with group supervisor/manager on any questions or difficulties that he might encounter during his/her work and submit erection drawing, shop detail and BOM to group supervisor ready for checking.
- Plan to finish his/her job according to assigned schedules.
- Correct any errors found and implements instructions provided by the group supervisor or checker after his/her job has been checked.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 2 years' experience in steel structure.
- Structure steel detailing experience would be an asset.
- A good knowledge of standard drafting.
- A good knowledge of AutoCAD, MS Office, Tekla.
- Average English communication.
Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
