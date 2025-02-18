Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Model 3D, prepare shop drawing, erection drawing and BOM for the buildings according to PIF, design calculation sheet (or approval for detail), proposal drawing group supervisors guidelines and detailing standard.

- Coordinates with group supervisor/manager on any questions or difficulties that he might encounter during his/her work and submit erection drawing, shop detail and BOM to group supervisor ready for checking.

- Plan to finish his/her job according to assigned schedules.

- Correct any errors found and implements instructions provided by the group supervisor or checker after his/her job has been checked.