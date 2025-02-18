Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Kỹ sư triển khai

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư triển khai Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 701, Lầu 7, Menas Mall, 60A Trường Sơn, Q. Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư triển khai Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Model 3D, prepare shop drawing, erection drawing and BOM for the buildings according to PIF, design calculation sheet (or approval for detail), proposal drawing group supervisors guidelines and detailing standard.
- Coordinates with group supervisor/manager on any questions or difficulties that he might encounter during his/her work and submit erection drawing, shop detail and BOM to group supervisor ready for checking.
- Plan to finish his/her job according to assigned schedules.
- Correct any errors found and implements instructions provided by the group supervisor or checker after his/her job has been checked.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical, Civil Engineering or relevant majors.
- At least 2 years' experience in steel structure.
- Structure steel detailing experience would be an asset.
- A good knowledge of standard drafting.
- A good knowledge of AutoCAD, MS Office, Tekla.
- Average English communication.

Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: CT Plaza, Unit 701, Truong Son St., Ward 10, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-trien-khai-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job317806
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Owin Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Công Ty Cổ Phần Owin Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Owin Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XI MĂNG VÀ XÂY DỰNG QUẢNG NINH
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XI MĂNG VÀ XÂY DỰNG QUẢNG NINH làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XI MĂNG VÀ XÂY DỰNG QUẢNG NINH
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pontech JSC
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Pontech JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 700 USD
Pontech JSC
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 550 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AN NINH MẠNG IRIS
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY TNHH AN NINH MẠNG IRIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH AN NINH MẠNG IRIS
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Owin Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Công Ty Cổ Phần Owin Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Owin Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XI MĂNG VÀ XÂY DỰNG QUẢNG NINH
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XI MĂNG VÀ XÂY DỰNG QUẢNG NINH làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XI MĂNG VÀ XÂY DỰNG QUẢNG NINH
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pontech JSC
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Pontech JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 700 USD
Pontech JSC
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 550 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AN NINH MẠNG IRIS
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY TNHH AN NINH MẠNG IRIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH AN NINH MẠNG IRIS
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CHI NHÁNH TẠI TP HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NETNAM (TP. HÀ NỘI) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH TẠI TP HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NETNAM (TP. HÀ NỘI)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOMITECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOMITECH
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Pontech JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 700 USD Pontech JSC
550 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Công Ty TNHH Sanken Scube làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sanken Scube
12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHÁT VIỆT - CHI NHÁNH TẠI TPHCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHÁT VIỆT - CHI NHÁNH TẠI TPHCM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG DTS
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai The Away Group Viet Nam LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Away Group Viet Nam LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT
700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư triển khai Pontech JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 700 USD Pontech JSC
550 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm