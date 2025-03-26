Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Xa lộ Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu
One of our clients, which is a manufacturing company, is now looking for a Sales Manager.
【Job detail】
① Building Equipment Sales Manager
- Meetings with agents and subcontractors (project information updates)
- Specification activities for owners, consultants, and designers
② Industrial Valve Sales Manager
- Meetings with agents, EPCs, and partners (project information updates)
- Specification activities for owners, consultants, and EPCs
[For both positions]
- Formulating order and sales plans, regular meetings with the Director
- Preparing and reviewing quotations, supervising one subordinate
- Negotiating with the Japan headquarters (price support requests, delivery time reduction)
- Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve company goals and revenue targets.
- Lead, mentor, and manage a team of sales representatives.
- Identify new business opportunities and expand the customer base.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and stakeholders.
- Analyze market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs to refine sales strategies.
- Monitor sales performance and set KPIs.
- Collaborate with marketing and product teams to optimize sales efforts.
- Conduct training sessions to improve the sales team\'s performance.
- Handle negotiations, contracts, and pricing strategies.
- Ensure customer satisfaction and maintain high service standards.
- Other tasks assigned by a director
Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English: Upper-Intermediate
- More than 5 years of working experience as a Sales Manager in the manufacturing companies
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Transportation allowance
- Social insurance
- Tet bonus
- Company trip
- Training
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
