Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
35 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu

One of our clients, which is a manufacturing company, is now looking for a Sales Manager.

【Job detail】
① Building Equipment Sales Manager
- Meetings with agents and subcontractors (project information updates)
- Specification activities for owners, consultants, and designers

② Industrial Valve Sales Manager
- Meetings with agents, EPCs, and partners (project information updates)
- Specification activities for owners, consultants, and EPCs

[For both positions]
- Formulating order and sales plans, regular meetings with the Director
- Preparing and reviewing quotations, supervising one subordinate
- Negotiating with the Japan headquarters (price support requests, delivery time reduction)
- Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve company goals and revenue targets.
- Lead, mentor, and manage a team of sales representatives.
- Identify new business opportunities and expand the customer base.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and stakeholders.
- Analyze market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs to refine sales strategies.
- Monitor sales performance and set KPIs.
- Collaborate with marketing and product teams to optimize sales efforts.
- Conduct training sessions to improve the sales team\'s performance.
- Handle negotiations, contracts, and pricing strategies.
- Ensure customer satisfaction and maintain high service standards.
- Other tasks assigned by a director

Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor\'s degree
- English: Upper-Intermediate
- More than 5 years of working experience as a Sales Manager in the manufacturing companies

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Lunch allowance
- Transportation allowance
- Social insurance
- Tet bonus
- Company trip
- Training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

