Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

One of our clients, which is a manufacturing company, is now looking for a Sales Manager.



【Job detail】

① Building Equipment Sales Manager

- Meetings with agents and subcontractors (project information updates)

- Specification activities for owners, consultants, and designers



② Industrial Valve Sales Manager

- Meetings with agents, EPCs, and partners (project information updates)

- Specification activities for owners, consultants, and EPCs



[For both positions]

- Formulating order and sales plans, regular meetings with the Director

- Preparing and reviewing quotations, supervising one subordinate

- Negotiating with the Japan headquarters (price support requests, delivery time reduction)

- Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve company goals and revenue targets.

- Lead, mentor, and manage a team of sales representatives.

- Identify new business opportunities and expand the customer base.

- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and stakeholders.

- Analyze market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs to refine sales strategies.

- Monitor sales performance and set KPIs.

- Collaborate with marketing and product teams to optimize sales efforts.

- Conduct training sessions to improve the sales team\'s performance.

- Handle negotiations, contracts, and pricing strategies.

- Ensure customer satisfaction and maintain high service standards.

- Other tasks assigned by a director