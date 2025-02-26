Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/03/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Kiên Giang:

- Thị đội An Thới, Khu 2, An Thới, Phú Quốc, Kiên Giang, Huyện Phú Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

JOB SUMMARY
Work in line with the department’s business needs as directed by Director of Sales . Ensure sales strategies in sales plans are implemented, results are monitored and sales goals are achieved towards total hotel’s revenue.
Assist in delivering a guest service experience.
The performance of the Sales Manager will be determined solely by the productivities of the assigned accounts.
Key Responsibilities:
Understanding of resort performance budget and actual.
To meet financial budget by developing new accounts, managing and maintaining existing and potential accounts by visiting, email follow up and by entertaining for Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.
Plan sales calls on weekly basis and submit the plan to Director of Sales for the following week.
Record daily sales activities in Customer Profile and submit it to Director of Sales for the current week.
Submit taxi usage summary to Director of Sales & Marketing on Monday morning for the previous week.
Understanding of Accor brands.
Understanding of facilities and services of Premier Village Phu Quoc for cross sales.
Submit monthly production report to KAD for the global accounts.
Perform sales reporting as directed.
Other Duties:
Comply with Accor data privacy policy.
Comply with Accor policy on social media.
Upkeep and comply all Hotel policies and procedures.
Maintain pleasant image at all times, friendly and neat.
Has a high standard of professionalism, ethics and attitude towards colleagues, guests, suppliers and other clients.
Maintain professional confidentiality at all times.
Perform other duties and tasks assigned by General Manager or Director of Sales.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1.5 year experience in a same position
Graduated from Business or Hospitality Degree
Good communication skills in English and Vietnamese ( Having skills in other languages such as: Korean, Chinese, Japanese is an advantage)
Knowledge of Phu Quoc's Market will be an advantage
Good organisational and administration skills
Positive attitude and good communication skills
Commitment to delivering a high level of customer service
Confident telephone manner
Excellent grooming standards
Demonstrated previous experience working in the Conference and Events function
Knowledge of the hotel property management systems.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Salary and Allowances.
Full Salary & monthly Service Charge in probation period.
Support to relocation allowance by ranks.
Home Visit allowance.
2. Benefits
Supported housing staff with full amenities and entertainment area.
Support shuttle bus to Hotel.
Support for full meals during the work shift and day off.
Uniforms are provided according to Hotel standards.
International working environment, joining training courses according standard of AccorHotels.
3. Insurance policy
Insurance according to the provisions of Labour law
Suncare Insurance according to the provisions of policy SunGroup

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort

CÔNG TY TNHH MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Mũi Ông Đội, thị trấn An Thới, huyện Phú Quốc, Kiên Giang

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

