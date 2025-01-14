Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TTNHH Công Nghệ Giải Pháp Citynow làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

What You’ll Do

As a B2B Marketing Intern, you’ll work closely with our marketing team to:

1. Learn and Contribute:

- Help create engaging content such as social media posts, email newsletters, blogs, and case studies.

- Research market trends, competitors, and customer needs to provide insights for campaigns and projects.

2. Support Digital Campaigns:

- Assist in managing LinkedIn campaigns, email marketing, and other digital initiatives.

- Use basic analytics tools to track performance and suggest improvements.

3. Develop Lead Insights:

- Learn how to research and identify potential clients using tools like LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

- Assist in organizing and managing leads through CRM software like HubSpot or Salesforce.

4. Collaborate Across Teams:

- Work closely with sales and product teams to ensure marketing aligns with business goals.

- Attend team meetings to share ideas and understand how different departments work together.

5. Shadow and Learn from Experts:

- Observe and participate in strategy sessions to learn how campaigns are planned and executed.

- Get mentorship from experienced marketers who will guide you on B2B best practices, such as creating value-driven messaging, targeting decision-makers, and measuring success effectively.

6. What You’ll Learn

- How to create impactful content and campaigns tailored for business clients.

- Hands-on experience with marketing tools like CRM systems, email marketing platforms, and analytics tools.

- Effective collaboration strategies between marketing, sales, and product teams.

- The fundamentals of B2B marketing, including lead generation, customer engagement, and digital strategy.

7. What We’re Looking For

- A curious and proactive mindset, ready to learn and grow.

- Strong communication kills, both written and verbal.

- A basic understanding of digital marketing is a plus but not required.

8. Why Join Us?

- Work in a supportive environment where your ideas and contributions are valued.

- Opportunities to work on real projects and build your portfolio.

- Structured mentorship to help you gain practical skills and industry knowledge.

- A chance to build a strong foundation for your career in marketing.