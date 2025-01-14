Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TTNHH Công Nghệ Giải Pháp Citynow làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TTNHH Công Nghệ Giải Pháp Citynow
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tòa nhà Charmington La Pointe, 181 Cao Thắng, Phường 12, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh., Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu
What You’ll Do
As a B2B Marketing Intern, you’ll work closely with our marketing team to:
1. Learn and Contribute:
- Help create engaging content such as social media posts, email newsletters, blogs, and case studies.
- Research market trends, competitors, and customer needs to provide insights for campaigns and projects.
2. Support Digital Campaigns:
- Assist in managing LinkedIn campaigns, email marketing, and other digital initiatives.
- Use basic analytics tools to track performance and suggest improvements.
3. Develop Lead Insights:
- Learn how to research and identify potential clients using tools like LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
- Assist in organizing and managing leads through CRM software like HubSpot or Salesforce.
4. Collaborate Across Teams:
- Work closely with sales and product teams to ensure marketing aligns with business goals.
- Attend team meetings to share ideas and understand how different departments work together.
5. Shadow and Learn from Experts:
- Observe and participate in strategy sessions to learn how campaigns are planned and executed.
- Get mentorship from experienced marketers who will guide you on B2B best practices, such as creating value-driven messaging, targeting decision-makers, and measuring success effectively.
6. What You’ll Learn
- How to create impactful content and campaigns tailored for business clients.
- Hands-on experience with marketing tools like CRM systems, email marketing platforms, and analytics tools.
- Effective collaboration strategies between marketing, sales, and product teams.
- The fundamentals of B2B marketing, including lead generation, customer engagement, and digital strategy.
7. What We’re Looking For
- A curious and proactive mindset, ready to learn and grow.
- Strong communication kills, both written and verbal.
- A basic understanding of digital marketing is a plus but not required.
8. Why Join Us?
- Work in a supportive environment where your ideas and contributions are valued.
- Opportunities to work on real projects and build your portfolio.
- Structured mentorship to help you gain practical skills and industry knowledge.
- A chance to build a strong foundation for your career in marketing.
Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Có thể tham gia thực tập tối thiểu 4 ngày/tuần
Điểm trung bình tích lũy (GPA) từ 7.0 trở lên
Tại Công Ty TTNHH Công Nghệ Giải Pháp Citynow Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Trợ cấp Internship hàng tháng
Hỗ trợ chi phí gửi xe
Có cơ hội trở thành nhân viên chính thức sau khi hoàn thành chương trình thực tập
Được training và tích lũy kinh nghiệm thực tế
Có cơ hội được đi onsite tại Nhật Bản
Được trao tặng giấy chứng nhận khi hoàn thành chương trình
Công ty thường xuyên tổ chức các seminar do chính nhân viên công ty thực hiện, tạo điều kiện nghiên cứu, trao đổi, phát triển.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TTNHH Công Nghệ Giải Pháp Citynow
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
