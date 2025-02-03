Tuyển Sales Marketing Buddytrading làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Buddytrading
- Quốc tế: 651 N Broad St, Suite 201, Middletown 19709, New Castle, Delaware, USA
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 1,500 USD
*Key Responsibilities
1. **Go-to-Market Strategy:**
- Develop and execute a comprehensive marketing strategy to position Buddytrading as the leading platform for crypto strategy creators and investors.
- Identify and target key segments, including professional quant traders, crypto investors, and institutional players.
2. **Brand Building & Awareness:**
- Build and elevate the Buddytrading brand within the crypto and quant trading communities.
- Create compelling messaging and positioning that resonates with both strategy creators and investors.
3. **Content & Campaigns:**
- Lead the creation of high-impact marketing campaigns, including digital ads, email marketing, social media, and partnerships.
- Develop thought leadership content (e.g., blogs, webinars, whitepapers) to establish Buddytrading as an authority in the crypto trading space.
4. **Community Engagement:**
- Build and nurture relationships with professional quant traders, crypto influencers, and industry leaders.
- Foster a vibrant community of strategy creators and investors through events, forums, and online engagement.
Với Mức Lương Từ 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Buddytrading Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Buddytrading
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI