Tuyển Sales Marketing Buddytrading làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD

*Key Responsibilities

1. **Go-to-Market Strategy:**

- Develop and execute a comprehensive marketing strategy to position Buddytrading as the leading platform for crypto strategy creators and investors.

- Identify and target key segments, including professional quant traders, crypto investors, and institutional players.

2. **Brand Building & Awareness:**

- Build and elevate the Buddytrading brand within the crypto and quant trading communities.

- Create compelling messaging and positioning that resonates with both strategy creators and investors.

3. **Content & Campaigns:**

- Lead the creation of high-impact marketing campaigns, including digital ads, email marketing, social media, and partnerships.

- Develop thought leadership content (e.g., blogs, webinars, whitepapers) to establish Buddytrading as an authority in the crypto trading space.

4. **Community Engagement:**

- Build and nurture relationships with professional quant traders, crypto influencers, and industry leaders.

- Foster a vibrant community of strategy creators and investors through events, forums, and online engagement.