Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Sales Gallery Attendant will be stationed at the Sales Gallery Sales Unit (SGSU) and is responsible for delivering premium hospitality and support to all visiting clients. This role ensures a welcoming environment, provides accurate information, and supports smooth daily operations while maintaining the professional image and reputation of the Company.

- Welcome and guide customers at the SGSU, including model house tours and service introductions.

- Handle incoming calls and ensure prompt, courteous responses.

- Supervise and maintain cleanliness, ambiance, and service readiness of the SGSU through daily coordination with third-party service providers (cleaning, security, landscaping, scent, floral services…).

- Monitor and restock hospitality supplies such as F&B items, towels, shoe covers, stationery, etc., to ensure full readiness.

- Manage and maintain SGSU assets used for customer visits and daily operations.

- Receive, address, and escalate customer feedback to relevant departments; report issues to the supervisor promptly.

- Update and submit daily reports in the CRM system.

- Prepare, track and manage monthly operating expenses for the SGSU.

- Coordinate with the Sales Team and other departments during events held at the SGSU.

- Work with the building & SGSU ’s security team to address improper behavior by visitors or outsourced staff.